Brantley Settle's Home Run for Life

August 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Michaela describes her son Brantley as a sweet, caring child who looks out for others. If he sees a classmate being picked on, he steps in to befriend them. Plus, he has a passion for playing sports, especially baseball.

However, in 2022, Brantley kept getting sick. This cycle of illness involved frequent doctor visits, antibiotics, brief recoveries, and then falling ill again.

Concerned that something more serious was at play, Brantley's parents requested additional lab work. The results led his doctor to refer him to Beacon Children's Hospital for further evaluations, where the family discovered Brantley had cancer.

Brantley was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He spent 31 days at Beacon Children's Hospital during the initial phase of his treatment. The treatment was successful, and on April 16, 2022, the family received the news that he was in remission. Brantley would now move to his maintenance phase of his treatment.

"The team at Beacon Children's Hospital has been phenomenal," said his mother, Michaela. "All the physicians and nurses are like family to us now."

Michaela credits the care team with helping Brantley manage his month-long hospital stay. One of the first procedures was placing a port for his chemotherapy. Child life specialists at Beacon Children's Hospital used a doll to show him what the port would look like, explaining everything in a way he could understand. "They work one-on-one with the child, so it becomes a less traumatic experience," explained Michaela.

Although it was a frightening time for Brantley, the family is forever grateful for the staff and their support during his fight.

Thank you to Horizon Transport for sponsoring this week's Home Run for Life game. Every dollar raised during the game will be matched by Horizon Transport and will benefit Beacon Children's Hospital. Horizon Transport, a highly respected leader in the RV world, is dedicated to the health and well-being of the children in our area. To make a donation, please click here.

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids!

