Kyle Moore, Justin Macdonald Post Five-Point Nights In 7-4 Win

February 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Kyle Moore and Justin MacDonald each posted five-point nights as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Mississippi Sea Wolves 7-4 on Friday night.

The line of Moore (1-4-5), MacDonald (2-3-5) and Ryan Hunter (1-2-3) combined for 13 points as a line in the offensive outburst.

Scott Docherty scored the opening goal just 27 seconds into the first period, foreshadowing the game's offensive potential.

Mississippi responded to tie the game just 55 seconds later, and the battle was on.

Moore capped the first period scoring at 11:58 to make it 2-1 at intermission.

Each team scored twice in the second period, with both of the Columbus goals coming off the stick of MacDonald including a shorthanded marker at 16:57 to put the River Dragons up 4-2.

After Mississippi scored twice on the power play to tie the game, the River Dragons would wrap things up in the third by scoring three unanswered goals for the 7-4 final. Alex Storjohann, Hunter and Jestin Somero (empty net) scored as Columbus broke a three-game losing streak.

Notes:

Hunter and MacDonald are now on four-game scoring streaks.

Columbus scored a shorthanded goal for the fourth time this season.

Scott Docherty has goals in back-to-back games.

Seven goals ties a season high for Columbus in a game, set December 27 against Blue Ridge.

