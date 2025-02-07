Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Dashers HC: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

Cory Anderson's goal at 3:09 in the third period was the difference for the Hat Tricks in their 5-4 road win over HC Venom on Sunday to complete a three-game weekend sweep. Anderson also gave Danbury a two-goal lead three minutes into the second before HC Venom countered with back-to-back goals.

Zach Pamaylaon, Chase Harwell, and Jacob Ratcliffe all found the back of the net in the first to dig the Hat Tricks out of a 2-0 deficit and move them ahead.

HC Venom jumped out to an early two-goal lead after Lester Brown and Danila Belov each scored in the opening 11 minutes. Each skater scored again in the second.

Danbury's penalty kill stood tall, going 4-for-4 while the power play scored twice.

The Hat Tricks have won four games in a row for the first time this season and hold points in seven consecutive contests (6-0-1).

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Friday marks the first of four meetings between the Hat Tricks and Dashers this season and the first since Danbury's inaugural season in 2019-20. That season-Danville's last before returning this campaign-the Dashers won three of the four matchups by a combined seven goals.

The next and final regular season series between the teams comes on March 21-22 at the Danbury Ice Arena.

ABOUT THE DASHERS

The Dashers enter tonight's matchup in last place in the Empire Division with a record of 1-27-3. With six points on the season, they are 17 behind HC Venom for sixth place. The Dashers have dropped 28 consecutive games, picking up just three points during that span. They have been swept in 12 straight weekend series, dating back to their 6-5 loss at Baton Rouge on Nov. 2. The Dashers' only win this season came against Athens (3-1) on Oct. 25 in their third contest of the year. Dashers HC has lost its last 16 games by an average of 3.3 goals. Surprisingly, the Dashers have only been shut out twice this season.

The Dashers are led by forward Justin Brausen, who tops the team in assists (10) and points (15). Forward Nikolai Salov paces the group with seven goals but has not scored in three games.

Following their 1-19-3 start to the season, the Dashers parted ways with former head coach AJ Tesoriero and hired Stephen Esau on Jan. 7, who led Watertown in the 2022-23 campaign.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks have won four games in a row for the first time this season and take a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) into the weekend.

Friday's contest begins a two-game home series before the Hat Tricks start a three-game road trip versus Port Huron (Feb. 14-15) and Watertown (Feb. 21). They will not return to Danbury until Saturday, Feb. 22 to host Port Huron before hitting the road again on Sunday (Feb. 23) to battle the Wolves.

Despite defeating HC Venom 5-4 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Sunday, Danbury has won only two of its last seven road games.

On home ice though, the Hat Tricks have dominated winning five straight and six of the last seven games. Adding in two Venom home games played in Danbury, the Hat Tricks have won seven in a row at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Danbury is 15-10-6-2 with 55 points, just two behind Port Huron for second place. The Hat Tricks power play shined over the past four games, scoring 12 combined goals (70.6%). Danbury has the top power play in the league (25.9%), after starting last weekend ranked ninth, netting the third-most goals in the FPHL (37). The Hat Tricks' penalty kill (75.5%) has allowed the fourth-most goals (35) but is 39 for its last 48 (81.3%).

Chase Harwell paces the group in points with 38 while Gleb Bandurkin's 17 goals are a team-high. Josh Labelle is the group's assists leader with 25.

COMEBACK CREW STRIKES

Sunday's 5-4 road win at HC Venom marked Danbury's seventh come-from-behind victory of the season. Down 2-0 just 11 minutes into the game, the Hat Tricks didn't roll over. Instead, Danbury buried four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead. The comeback effort took 9:15 as Chase Harwell scored the tying goal for the Hat Tricks on the power play with 2:52 to go in the first. Jacob Ratcliffe gave the Hat Tricks their first lead with 28 seconds to go in the first. The Hat Tricks would lose the lead in the second, but regain it in the third just three minutes in.

ANDO'S AFTERNOON TO REMEMBER

Cory Anderson scored two goals on Sunday, including his first game-winner of the season. It was the first time the forward buried two since Danbury's 7-3 home win over Binghamton on April 10, 2022, his first career hat trick. Anderson holds eight multi-goal performances in his Hat Tricks career, two this season, and is second in franchise history with 65 goals.

HARWELL STAYS HOT

Chase Harwell scored the game-tying goal in the first period on Sunday, marking the third time the 28-year-old has scored goals in three straight games. The second-year forward leads the team in points (38), holds a five-game point streak (4-7-11), and has 12 multi-point outings this season. Unfortunately, Harwell was placed on the 15-day injured reserve and is unavailable for the next two weekends.

RATCLIFFE ROLLING

Jacob Ratcliffe found the back of the net and picked up an assist on Sunday. The winger has secured three multi-point outings over the past four games (3-4-7), including two goals at home against Watertown (9-3W) on Jan. 25. Ratcliffe has nine multi-point games in his third season with Danbury.

FLYIN' HAWAIIAN STEPS UP

Zach Pamaylaon scored a goal in Sunday's win over the Venom. The defenseman from Alea, Hawaii, has netted three goals in his past seven games and has registered three points over his previous four games (2g, 1a). Pamaylaon has supplied four goals and six assists through 27 contests in his third Hat Tricks season.

HULLABY LENDS A HAND

Dylan Hullaby totaled two assists on Sunday for the second time in the last three games. The rookie winger has tallied points in all but one of his first seven games (4g, 6a) with the Hat Tricks since debuting on Jan. 17. Hullaby began his first FPHL season with Monroe where he provided one goal and five assists in 20 games.

ROBO'S RED HOT

With an assist on Sunday, Noah Robinson has now registered points in seven straight games (4-7-11) and has 14 points over his last 11 games (4g, 10a). The Mississauga, ON native, has 25 points through 22 contests with the Hat Tricks since being acquired from Monroe (Nov. 21).

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

