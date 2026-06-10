Danbury Hat Tricks Add More Firepower - Levi Wunder Hits the Hat City

Published on June 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Levi Wunder on a PTO contract for the 2026-27 season.

Wunder comes to Danbury having played the last two seasons with Mad Dogs Mannheim in Germany. The Escanaba, Michigan native recorded 13 goals and 20 assists in 20 total games for Mannheim, ending a four-year stint in Europe which included two years in Sweden from 2022 to 2024.

Before his time overseas in Europe, Wunder competed at both the Division 1 and Division 3 levels in the NCAA. From 2017 to 2019, the forward played two seasons for the University of Alabama-Huntsville in D1, recording 9 points in 26 games.. Then from 2019 to 2022, he spent three seasons at SUNY-Geneso in D3 where he notched 27 points in 47 games.

Danbury Head Coach John Bierchen gave his thoughts on the signing. "[Levi] spent the last couple years over in Europe, two in Germany, two in Sweden, and with that type of experience along with his D3 and D1 NCAA background, that's usually a recipe that translates to the FPHL. He's put up points everywhere he's been, and we definitely expect him to put up points in Danbury."

General Manager A.J. Galante added more on the team's newest addition, stating, "Levi was on the radar since last season when he was in Germany. I am a firm believer in having veteran presences, and Levi brings a wealth of experience to Danbury. His resume speaks for itself: from playing at numerous top junior programs, to having NCAA division 1 experience, Levi is going to bring us a lot of stability and reliability as well as making those around him better."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

Danbury Hat Tricks Add More Firepower - Levi Wunder Hits the Hat City - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.