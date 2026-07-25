Danbury Hat Tricks Release Schedule

Published on July 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have announced their 2026-27 regular season schedule. This will be the Hat Tricks 7th season of operation, with a Championship coming in the 2022-23 season.

The Hat Tricks will play a 56-game schedule, including 28 home games and 28 road games. In addition to the regular season, for the 2nd consecutive season, the team will host two special exhibition games in December, facing the FDNY on Friday, December 11 and the NYPD on Saturday, December 12.

The puck drops on the 2026-27 season during opening weekend when the Hat Tricks travel to Watertown for a two-game series against the Wolves on Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17.

Danbury returns to the Danbury Ice Arena the following weekend for its home-opening series against the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24.

The 2026-27 home schedule features 15 Saturday games, 12 Friday games, and one Sunday afternoon contest. The Hat Tricks will face eight different opponents, with the most frequent matchups coming against Watertown (12 games), Binghamton (11 games), and Blue Ridge (10 games).

Danbury will play 11 home games during the 2026 portion of the schedule and 17 home games in 2027.

Game times remain unchanged:

Fridays: 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 7:00 p.m.

Sundays: 3:00 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Individual game tickets will go on sale in September through the Danbury Hat Tricks website.

For more information about season tickets or the 2026-27 schedule, contact Herm Sorcher at 973-713-7547 or herm@danburyhattricks.com.

For the latest team news, schedules, and ticket information, visit www.danburyhattricks.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2026

Danbury Hat Tricks Release Schedule - Danbury Hat Tricks

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