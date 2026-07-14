Kyle Heitzner Signs

Published on July 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Friday afternoon, the FPHL completed a randomized, two-round dispersal draft to address the League-recognized rights of players listed with the involuntarily suspended Pee Dee affiliate.

Danbury selected Heitzner with the 25th pick.

Heitzner, 26, split the 2025-2026 season between the FPHL, SPHL, and ECHL, skating for 6 different teams across the three leagues. His longest stint came with the Blue Ridge Bobcats where he logged 10 goals and 6 assists in only 17 games. The Ontario native played vs the Hat Tricks for Blue Ridge on December 5th and 6th, notching a goal and an assist at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Head Coach John Bierchen also gave his thoughts - "Heitzner has proven he can score at every level he's been at. If you look at his ECHL call ups last season, I think he still hasn't reached his full potential and has room to become even better. We're excited to have him in Danbury because the sky is the limit for him."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

Kyle Heitzner Signs - Danbury Hat Tricks

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