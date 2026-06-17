Hat Tricks Re-Sign Santoro & Pierce 2026-'27

Published on June 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Joe Santoro and goaltender Ayden Pierce on PTO contracts for the 2026-27 season.

Both Santoro and Pierce joined the Hat Tricks midway through the 2025-2026 season as rookies, making their mark at the Danbury Ice Arena in their own respects.

Joe Santoro joined the Hat Tricks in early March after finishing his collegiate career at nearby Post University. The Middlebury, Connecticut native made his debut on March 13th in a 4-2 win vs the Watertown Wolves. Two games later, the forward scored his first professional goal in a 5-1 win vs Watertown.

Joining Santoro is Ayden Pierce, one of a handful of goaltenders to occupy the crease for Danbury this past season. After signing with the team from Misericordia University on January 24th, the Oshawa, Ontario netminder went on to make three starts for the Hat Tricks.

In his first career start, Pierce put together a memorable performance vs the FPHL-champion Black Bears, making 45 saves in the 6-4 win. In his three starts, he posted a .910 save percentage with a 3.62 goals against average.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.