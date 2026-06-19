Chris Hunt Is Back in Danbury

Published on June 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward/defenseman Chris Hunt on a PTO contract for the 2026-27 season.

Hunt, 29, joins the Hat Tricks after spending the 2025-2026 season in Estonia with HC Everest Kohtla-Järve. The Albany native played in 7 games for the Estonian outfit, logging 3 goals and 3 assists.

Before last season, Hunt had spent the large part of four seasons in both the FPHL and SPHL. Playing for six different FPHL franchises (Danville, Carolina, Mississippi, Elmira, Athens, and Danbury) from 2020 to 2025, the forward/defenseman played in 57 total games, racking up 19 goals and 27 assists. With Roanoke and Macon in the SPHL, he collected 3 goals and 4 assists in 45 games.

Head Coach John Bierchen offered comment on the signing, saying, "We believe Chris will bring a veteran presence that the team will need as it takes the next step in its growth and development."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

Chris Hunt Is Back in Danbury - Danbury Hat Tricks

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