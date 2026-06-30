Hat Tricks Pick up Bandurkin

Published on June 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - On June 11th, 2026, the Danbury Hat Tricks selected forward Gleb Bandurkin with the 11th overall pick in the 2026 FPHL Dispersal Draft.

Bandurkin, 26, spent the 2025-2026 season with the Athens Rock Lobsters in the FPHL. With the continental division winners, the Moscow native filled up the stat sheet, scoring 23 goals and 33 assists in 46 games. Producing more than a point per game, Bandurkin finished 4th on the team in points in his second year in the FPHL.

The forward returns to Danbury having spent his rookie season in the Hat City during the 2024-2025 campaign. Appearing in 52 games, the Russian led the team in goals, assists and points (33 goals, 35 assists, 68 points). His time in Danbury included two hat tricks, one four-goal game, a five-point outing, and three other four-point nights.

Head Coach John Bierchen and General Manager A.J. Galante released a joint statement on the selection - "Bandurkin was our #1 target and we're excited we got him. We're confident we can find a way to get him back into a Hat Tricks jersey come October."

The entire Hat Tricks organization extends a warm welcome back to Gleb Bandurkin.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

Hat Tricks Pick up Bandurkin - Danbury Hat Tricks

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