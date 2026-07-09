Caraluzzi's Renews Their Partnership

Published on July 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce the renewal of their partnership with Caraluzzi's Markets for the 2026-27 season.

"We love working with family businesses in our community." Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher said. "When we do our shopping for the family, they hit it out of the park on every level."

ABOUT CARALUZZI'S:

Caraluzzi's Markets is a family-owned and operated supermarket chain that has been proudly serving Connecticut communities since 1949. With multiple locations across the state, Caraluzzi's is committed to offering fresh, high-quality products, local specialties, and exceptional customer service.

The stores provide a wide selection of groceries, organic produce, fresh meats, seafood, and specialty items, all aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles. Caraluzzi's values its partnerships with local suppliers and continuously supports the community through various charitable initiatives.

Locations:

- Bethel: 98 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801

- Danbury: 5A Sugar Hollow Road, Danbury, CT 06810

- Wilton: 920 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897

- Newtown: 5 Queen Street, Newtown, CT 06470

For more information about Caraluzzi's, visit www.caraluzzis.com or check them out on social media (@CaraluzzisMarkets).

The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to bring back their 3rd Annual Summer Baseball Road Trip to Citi Field! Join us on Thursday, July 30th as we head to NYC to watch the New York Mets take on the Miami Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The trip kicks off at 3 p.m. with departure from the LaQuinta Hotel (116 Newtown Road, Danbury, CT 06810). Fans can park in the hotel lot and hop on the bus for a fun evening of baseball and summer memories.

Space is limited, here are the details:

Bus Package:

Game ticket (seating in the same section) - Coke Corner anticipated section

Roundtrip bus transportation

Complimentary beverages and snacks on the bus

(Feel free to bring your own food and beverages - just keep it easy to manage!)

Important Notes:

The bus will arrive at Citi Field between 5-6 p.m

The bus will return to Danbury immediately following the game

The bus includes a bathroom but will stop if needed

If you'd rather meet us at the stadium, no problem! You can still sit with the group.

Pricing:

$90 - Bus Package (includes ticket, transportation, drinks & snacks)

$55 - Game Ticket Only

Last year's trip was a hot...that guy playing in Baltimore now hit a big homerun that night...fun times!!!

To reserve your spot, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

Caraluzzi's Renews Their Partnership - Danbury Hat Tricks

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