Legkov to AHL

Published on July 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to congratulate Alexander Legkov, the league's 2025-26 Rookie of the Year, on signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Laval Rocket, American Hockey League affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, and the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL for the 2026-27 season

Legkov started his professional career in the 2025-26 season with the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Legkov's signing is another example of the FPHL serving as a pathway for talented players to advance to higher levels of professional hockey.

The 22-year-old center earned an invitation to the Montreal Canadiens Development Camp, held June 30 through July 2, following an outstanding first professional season in the FPHL. His performance at development camp helped pave the way for his first AHL contract.

During the 2025-26 FPHL season, Legkov played for the Danbury Hat Tricks and Pee Dee IceCats, appearing in 56 regular-season games. He finished the year with 28 goals, 55 assists, and 93 points, leading all FPHL rookies in scoring and earning the league's Rookie of the Year Award.

"Alexander had an exceptional rookie season and quickly established himself as one of the league's premier young players," said FPHL Commissioner Don Kirnan. "His work ethic, offensive ability, and commitment to improving every day made him a deserving Rookie of the Year. We congratulate Alexander on this well-earned opportunity with the Laval Rocket organization and wish him continued success as he advances in his professional career."

Legkov's signing continues the FPHL's tradition of developing players for advancement to the ECHL, AHL, and beyond. Each season, the league provides players with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and earn opportunities at higher levels of professional hockey.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

Legkov to AHL - Danbury Hat Tricks

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