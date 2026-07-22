Danbury Signs Forward/Defenseman Alex Kepic

Published on July 22, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward/defenseman Alex Kepic on a PTO contract for the 2026-27 season.

Kepic, 23, recently completed his second season with CFR Pforzheim in the Regionalliga, the fourth tier of German hockey. Originally from Ljubljana, Slovenia, he had previously spent time in his domestic league with HK Celje.

In 2025-2026, Kepic played in 23 games, scoring 2 goals and 5 assists. In his first season with CFR Pforzheim, he finished with 8 goals and 13 assists in 27 games. After five professional seasons in Europe, the Slovenian will now head to Danbury ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

General Manager A.J. Galante spoke about the signing, stating "Alex brings us a unique blend of size and speed to our defensive corps. Speed is arguably the number one commodity in the FPHL, and we are continuing to add players who have it. He can use his size to be physical and block shots. He is a very welcome addition."

The entire Hat Tricks organization extends a warm welcome to Alex Kepic!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

Danbury Signs Forward/Defenseman Alex Kepic - Danbury Hat Tricks

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