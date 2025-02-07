FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

February 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Thunderbirds End Prowlers Point Streak

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - Five unanswered goals helped the Carolina Thunderbirds to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Port Huron Prowlers at McMorran Place on February 7. Port Huron saw its nine-game point streak come to an end.

After a scoreless opening period that was largely controlled by Carolina, the Prowlers got the scoring started in the second. Reggie Millette's pass to Alex Johnson on a two-on-one hit backchecking Jan Salak's stick and rainbowed over Mario Cavaliere's blocker to break the ice.

Later in the frame, Millette kept in a clearing attempt during a Port Huron power play and fired a pass to Lukas Lacny in tight to the net. He took a look and fired a shot to the top corner to double the lead.

In the final minute of the frame, The Thunderbirds got a man advantage. Jiri Pestuka's point shot was deflected home by Nate Keeley. The score was tied in the first minute of the third when Salak got his stick in the way of a Prowler pass and Pestuka fired the turnover home.

"We have to take better care of the puck," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "We have to go back and get the puck and then move it when the opportunity is there. I think we hold onto it a little too much and the forwards aren't coming back to support the puck. I think we can do a better job of working off the puck."

Later in the period, Carolina got another power play and Roman Kraemer ripped in his team-high seventh man-advantage tally of the season. Kraemer and Jon Buttitta each hit the empty net before Ludwig Thellström got one back in the final seconds.

The Prowlers finished with 15 shots on net, their first time with fewer than 20 shots since November 24, 2018.

"We didn't possess the puck in the [offensive] zone enough; I think we took the first opportunity we had too much," Graham said. "A lot of their shots were from the perimeter so if you look at quality, it's a lot closer than that. We talked about possessing the puck in the o-zone and working it around but I don't think we did that successfully tonight."

Millette ended up with a goal and an assist while Valtteri Nousiainen kept his team in the game with 35 shots.

All four Thunderbirds goal scorers added an assist apiece while Gus Ford dished out a pair of helpers. Cavaliere wasn't busy much of the night and stopped 12 shots.

The teams match up again on Feb. 8 at McMorran Place with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

5 Unanswered Goals Propel Bobcats to 6-3 Win Over Rockers

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats bounced back from being swept by their rivals last weekend in a big way, riding the coattails of five unanswered goals en route to a 6-3 defeated over the Motor City Rockers before a crowd of 1,241 at Hitachi Energy Arena.

In the first meeting between the two cross-division foes since last March and Motor City's first visit to Hitachi Energy Arena since January of 2024, both teams took the first two-thirds of the opening frame to feel each other out. Avery Smith opened the scoring at 14:59 of the first, picking the pocket of Denis Radchenko and powering a backhander past Hunter Virostek to put the Rockers ahead 1-0. Three and a half minutes later, Chris Buys cashed in on a high slot turnover and backhanded a shot past Virostek short side to double Motor City's lead after 20 minutes.

The middle frame hit, and the Bobcats came alive. Devin Sanders put Blue Ridge on the board and started the train of unanswered goals with a power play tally 8 minutes into the 2nd, a rocket of a wrist shot that beat Trevor Babin glove side. Seven minutes later, while on an existing power play, Nick Stuckless collided with Tristan Wells at center ice, and a delayed call went up for kneeing on Wells. Stuckless stomped back on his skates and stormed towards the net, powering home a rebound chance for the second man advantage tally of the night to even the score at 2.

Blue Ridge wasn't done yet in the middle frame. Less than two minutes later, Justin Daly carved through the Rockers defense and sniped a wrist shot bardown on Babin to put the Bobcats ahead for good with the eventual game winning goal at 17:11 of the second.

The 'Cats carried the momentum of a three goal middle frame into a 3-goal third period to put the Rockers away. The 4th and 5th unanswered goals for Blue Ridge came just 37 seconds apart, from former Swedish junior teammates Devin Sanders and Hunter Godmere. Huntr Hall opened his account for the exclamation point of the evening, powering a shot home thanks to a huge hit and pinpoint pass from Andrew Uturo.

Captain Danny Martin picked up a bushel of apples on the night (4 assists) to earn third star honors. Sanders pair of goals and secondary assist on Hall's tally netted him second star. Godmere was named the game's first star in his first game as a Bobcat with a multi-point outing (1 goal, 1 assist).

The two teams meet again tomorrow night for the weekend and season series finale on Blueout Night at Hitachi Energy Arena. The Bobcats will be wearing specialty blueout jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game, and the first 500 fans receive a blue rally towel courtesy of Hitachi Energy. Puck drop is set for 7:30, doors open at 6:30, and tickets are available at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets or by calling 276-335-2100.

DASHERS of DANVILLE at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Strike for Four Unanswered Goals, Top Dashers 5-2

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - Gleb Bandurkin scored twice and the Hat Tricks rattled off four straight goals, three in the third, to take down the Dashers Hockey Club, 5-2, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday. Danbury extended its win streak to five games, its longest of the season, and has now secured points in eight straight contests (7-0-1).

Trailing 2-1 after the first period, Danbury found the spark it needed.

Cory Anderson scored on a cross-ice pass from Charlie Bedard with 6:05 left in the middle frame, leveling the game at two.

With about 11 ÃÂ½ minutes to go in the third, Josh Labelle went to the penalty box for tripping. But Danbury killed off its third penalty of the night before finishing 4-for-4 in that department.

Jacob Ratcliffe sniped his second go-ahead goal in as many games on a snapshot in the high slot to give Danbury the 3-2 lead. Off an offensive zone draw, Gleb Bandurkin capitalized in the slot on the power play thanks to tic-tac-toe passing at 14:42 to extend Danbury's lead to 4-2.

Bandurkin also scored on a centering pass from the goal line, his 18th goal of the season, at 8:50 of the first to break the ice, 1-0.

Bohdan Zinchenko scored his first of the night at 11:39. The former Hat Tricks forward then netted his second of the period in the slot 3:06 later, lifting the Dashers to a 2-1 lead.

Vadim Frolov added an empty-net goal with 18 seconds remaining.

Conor McCollum stopped 26 shots and won his third straight start to improve to 13-9-4.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host the Dashers for their final game of the weekend on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Hat Tricks Finish Dashers Late

by Devin Dobek

Danbury, CT - Sick and tired of the losing streak hanging over their heads, the Dashers traveled to the east coast looking to end a historic slide. Despite a pair of first period goals from Bo Zinchenko and 45 saves from Oscar Wahlgren, the Dashers couldn't find the will to win against a 4 point night from Gleb Bandurkin and the rest of the Hat Tricks who pulled away late to win 5-2.

With sole ownership of the losing streak dangling, the Dashers knew they had to play their best game of the season against a tough Hat Tricks squad who returns home with a 4 game winning streak. Danbury came out flying to begin period 1, controlling the zone for just about the entirety of the first 8 minutes. To cap off that pressure, Cory Anderson found Gleb Bandurkin in front for an easy tally to open the scoring at 1-0. However, the Dashers sense of urgency seemed to increase after the opening goal. Less than 3 minutes later, former Hat Trick and current Dasher winger Bo Zinchenko collected a turnover in the offensive zone. After a hard shot on net, Zinchenko swatted the rebound over the shoulder of McCollum to tie the game at 1. But Bo wouldn't be done yet. 3 minutes later, he made a great 1 on 1 move against Bedard to create some space and this time sniped bar-down with a great wrist shot to give his squad the advantage at 2-1. Danbury had a handful of chances in the final 5 but Oscar Wahlgren stood tall to take his team to the break up a goal. Shots were 15-7 Hat Tricks at the conclusion of the first 20.

Period 2 the Dashers seemed to come out a bit flat. The game through 2 periods did not feature too much physical play and just 3 minor penalties, with no one cashing in on special teams. The Hat Tricks were firing on all cylinders, outshooting the Dashers 13-2 through the first half of the frame. Across the midway point is when the Dashers once again began to play to their tempo and create some scoring opportunities the other way, but Danbury continued to counter every Dasher chance with two of their own. In the final 10 minutes of the period, the Dashers and Hat Tricks combined for just 6 shots on goal. The one that would count came in the final 3 minutes. Off a good hard feed from Bedard, Cory Anderson snapped a quick shot to the far post over Wahlgren's shoulder to tie the game at 2. The shots finalized at 32-13 through 2 frames, in favor of the home team.

20 minutes to snap the slide. The question being would the Dashers have it in them to turn it on late. The first 10 minutes seemed to be an even battle, with both teams turning it on in the physical department. Bodies were flying everywhere with a couple brief fights that left both sides eager to get the next tally. The Dashers had their chances, with Brausen, Murphy, and Siewertsen all being denied on grade A opportunities. The deadlock would break with Jacob Ratcliffe snapping home a shot from the point off a beautiful Vasilyev feed with just over 6 minutes to go. The 3-2 game slipped away when Kim Miettinen took a penalty moments after the ensuing faceoff that led to a Gleb Bandurkin power play goal, his second of the night to make it 4-2. An empty netter from Frolov served as the dagger as the Dashers fell 5-2, being outshot 50-28 in the full 60.

The Hat Tricks improve their winning streak to 5 games, with points in their last 8, the longest streak they've had all year. On the other side, the Dashers are now the sole holders of the longest losing streak in professional hockey history at 29 games. They will once again seek to snap the skid tomorrow night at 6:00 CST right back inside the Danbury ice Arena.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

KYLE MOORE, JUSTIN MACDONALD POST FIVE-POINT NIGHTS IN 7-4

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Kyle Moore and Justin MacDonald each posted five-point nights as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Mississippi Sea Wolves 7-4 on Friday night.

The line of Moore (1-4-5), MacDonald (2-3-5) and Ryan Hunter (1-2-3) combined for 13 points as a line in the offensive outburst.

Scott Docherty scored the opening goal just 27 seconds into the first period, foreshadowing the game's offensive potential.

Mississippi responded to tie the game just 55 seconds later, and the battle was on.

Moore capped the first period scoring at 11:58 to make it 2-1 at intermission.

Each team scored twice in the second period, with both of the Columbus goals coming off the stick of MacDonald including a shorthanded marker at 16:57 to put the River Dragons up 4-2 at the time.

After Mississippi scored twice on the power play to tie the game, the River Dragons would wrap things up in the third by scoring three unanswered goals for the 7-4 final. Alex Storjohann, Hunter and Jestin Somero (empty net) scored as Columbus broke a three-game losing streak.

Notes:

Hunter and MacDonald are now on four-game scoring streaks.

Columbus scored a shorthanded goal for the fourth time this season.

Scott Docherty has goals in back-to-back games.

Seven goals ties a season high for Columbus in a game, set December 27 against Blue Ridge.

The same two teams rematch on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. It's Military Night, and it's always the biggest night of the year so be sure to get your tickets now and avoid being shut out! Single game seats are on sale through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

Tight Battle Throughout Tips River Dragons Way, 7-4

by Jon Kliment

Columbus, GA - Mississippi returned to Columbus,GA to close out the season series, a series the River Dragons had a 6-1 lead over coming into the weekend. With just two games left in the series the Sea Wolves looked to newer additions to the roster to help jumpstart them against the currently struggling Columbus squad.

The River Dragons jumped out to an early lead just 27 seconds into the game as Scott Docherty took an odd angle shot and it found a way past Richie Parent for a 1-0 lead. However, Mississippi found the back of the net at the other end just 55 seconds later as Curtis Hansen roofed one past Matt Petizian to tie the game up at a goal a piece. After a lot of back and forth and the halfway point of the period had elapsed the River Dragons found a way yet again as Kyle Moore tipped one past Parent to give Columbus back their one goal lead 2-1.

Sea Wolves Assistant Coach/Defenseman Sam Turner started off the scoring in period two as 2:22 into the period a pass from Curtis Hansen found Turner in the top of the slot for the tying goal to make it 2-2. It was 3:08 later that Justin MacDonald found the back of the net creeping in on Parent and roofing it for a 3-2 lead. Late in the period while shorthanded MacDonald found the back of the net again on a lofted pass that he scooped up and raced in and backhanded another past Parent for a 4-2 lead with 3:03 left to go in the period. Mississippi used the power play to answer back however as with just 18 seconds remaining in the period Don Carter Jr found the back of the net as the puck rolled off a poke check right onto Carters stick and he took advantage of a sprawling Petizian to bring Mississippi back to within just a goal, 4-3.

After a dust up at the end of the second the Sea Wolves began the final frame on a power play that Philip Wong turned into the tying goal just 55 seconds in, 4-4. Almost nine minutes later on a power play of their own the River Dragons answered back with an Alex Storjohann marker to take back the lead one final time, 5-4. 3:30 later Ryan Hunter added another goal at even strength before an opportunity with the goaltender pulled gave Jestin Somero an empty net goal to give Columbus the 7-4 win and snap their three game losing streak.

Parent stopped 36 of 43 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves close out the season series against Columbus tomorrow night at 7:05pm. Catch all the action on Youtube.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at HC VENOM

Rahul Sharma Saves 58 in Venom Debut, Wolves Win 3-2 in Overtime

by Ben Leeds

Poughkeepsie, NY - Despite a 58-save performance by 21-year-old Rahul Sharma in his HC Venom debut, a third-period comeback by the Watertown Wolves led them to a 3-2 overtime win at McCann Ice Arena on Friday.

Sharma dominated much of the game, but it was Trevor Grasby who played hero, scoring the overtime winner at 2:17. Davide Gaeta and Trevor Lord each netted third-period goals to send the game to overtime, erasing a 2-0 deficit.

Connor Craig and Lester Brown scored the goals for the Venom, while Brett Jackson, Austin Pickford, Soilis Stavros and Dzianis Zaichyk each picked up an assist.

Sharma made his Venom debut in net and saved 58 of 61 shots on the night. The Wolves did not test him early; the puck spent most of the period in the Watertown end. An unsportsmanlike conduct bench minor put the Wolves on the power play.

The man-up advantage kickstarted the Watertown offense. They put three shots on goal but had their best chance to score erased by a sliding Isaac Embree, who put his body on the line to keep the score knotted at zero.

The Venom got a power play of their own before the period ended when Ian McDonald went to the box for roughing at 2:05. They peppered Anton Borodkin with four shots on goal, but failed to get one past him. Neither team found the back of the net in the first period, sending both teams to their respective locker rooms looking for a spark.

The Venom and Wolves came out of the break energized, each team has a breakaway chance in the first minute of the second period. Sharma and Borodkin stood tall and thwarted the danger.

Sharma continued his dominant play in net as the Venom killed back to back powerplays, including 37 seconds of five-on-three hockey. The Venom finally broke the ice, scoring the game's first goal at 10:53 to give Sharma a lead to work with. Craig sent a wrist shot through traffic from near the blue line; before Borodkin could read it, the puck was past him.

Less than five minutes later at 15:10, Craig got called for hooking to set up another power play for the Wildcats, who aimed to even the score at one. Sharma played savior again, making five saves through the two-minute power play. By the end of the period, The Wolves had sent 40 shots on goal, but none past Sharma.

The Venom gave Sharma some more breathing room early in the third period. At 3:00, Stavros fired the puck toward the net. Camped in front, Brown got his stick on it, deflecting the puck past Borodkin to push the Venom lead to two.

Finally, the Wolves lit the scoreboard during a four-on-three powerplay; Trevor Lord broke Sharma's shutout bid at 9:51. Davide Gaeta, a former member of HC Venom, tied the game back up at 12:58, going top shelf on Sharma.

The game stayed tied at two after 60 minutes of play, setting the stage for a five-minute overtime period. On an odd-man rush, Grasby scored the game winner on a nice pass from Lord at 2:17.

While Sharma stole the show with 58 saves, Borodkin held his own at the other end, tallying 45 saves of his own.

The Venom have a quick turnaround as they go on the road to take on the Binghamton Black Bears tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

