Five Unanswered Goals Propel Bobcats To 6-3 Win Over Rockers

February 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats bounced back from being swept by their rivals last weekend in a big way, riding the coattails of five unanswered goals en route to a 6-3 defeated over the Motor City Rockers before a crowd of 1,241 at Hitachi Energy Arena.

In the first meeting between the two cross-division foes since last March and Motor City's first visit to Hitachi Energy Arena since January of 2024, both teams took the first two-thirds of the opening frame to feel each other out. Avery Smith opened the scoring at 14:59 of the first, picking the pocket of Denis Radchenko and powering a backhander past Hunter Virostek to put the Rockers ahead 1-0. Three and a half minutes later, Chris Buys cashed in on a high slot turnover and backhanded a shot past Virostek short side to double Motor City's lead after 20 minutes.

The middle frame hit, and the Bobcats came alive. Devin Sanders put Blue Ridge on the board and started the train of unanswered goals with a power play tally 8 minutes into the 2nd, a rocket of a wrist shot that beat Trevor Babin glove side. Seven minutes later, while on an existing power play, Nick Stuckless collided with Tristan Wells at center ice, and a delayed call went up for kneeing on Wells. Stuckless stomped back on his skates and stormed towards the net, powering home a rebound chance for the second man advantage tally of the night to even the score at 2.

Blue Ridge wasn't done yet in the middle frame. Less than two minutes later, Justin Daly carved through the Rockers defense and sniped a wrist shot bardown on Babin to put the Bobcats ahead for good with the eventual game winning goal at 17:11 of the second.

The 'Cats carried the momentum of a three goal middle frame into a 3-goal third period to put the Rockers away. The 4th and 5th unanswered goals for Blue Ridge came just 37 seconds apart, from former Swedish junior teammates Devin Sanders and Hunter Godmere. Huntr Hall opened his account for the exclamation point of the evening, powering a shot home thanks to a huge hit and pinpoint pass from Andrew Uturo.

Captain Danny Martin picked up a bushel of apples on the night (4 assists) to earn third star honors. Sanders pair of goals and secondary assist on Hall's tally netted him second star. Godmere was named the game's first star in his first game as a Bobcat with a multi-point outing (1 goal, 1 assist).

The two teams meet again tomorrow night for the weekend and season series finale on Blueout Night at Hitachi Energy Arena. The Bobcats will be wearing specialty blueout jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game, and the first 500 fans receive a blue rally towel courtesy of Hitachi Energy. Puck drop is set for 7:30, doors open at 6:30, and tickets are available at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets or by calling 276-335-2100.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.