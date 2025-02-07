Hat Tricks Strike for Four Unanswered Goals, Top Dashers 5-2

DANBURY - Gleb Bandurkin scored twice and the Hat Tricks rattled off four straight goals, three in the third, to take down the Dashers Hockey Club, 5-2, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday. Danbury extended its win streak to five games, its longest of the season, and has now secured points in eight straight contests (7-0-1).

Trailing 2-1 after the first period, Danbury found the spark it needed.

Cory Anderson scored on a cross-ice pass from Charlie Bedard with 6:05 left in the middle frame, leveling the game at two.

With about 11 ÃÂ½ minutes to go in the third, Josh Labelle went to the penalty box for tripping. But Danbury killed off its third penalty of the night before finishing 4-for-4 in that department.

Jacob Ratcliffe sniped his second go-ahead goal in as many games on a snapshot in the high slot to give Danbury the 3-2 lead. Off an offensive zone draw, Gleb Bandurkin capitalized in the slot on the power play thanks to tic-tac-toe passing at 14:42 to extend Danbury's lead to 4-2.

Bandurkin also scored on a centering pass from the goal line, his 18th goal of the season, at 8:50 of the first to break the ice, 1-0.

Bohdan Zinchenko scored his first of the night at 11:39. The former Hat Tricks forward then netted his second of the period in the slot 3:06 later, lifting the Dashers to a 2-1 lead.

Vadim Frolov added an empty-net goal with 18 seconds remaining.

Conor McCollum stopped 26 shots and won his third straight start to improve to 13-9-4.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host the Dashers for their final game of the weekend on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

