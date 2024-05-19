Kyle Karros Stuns C's with Walk-Off Home Run

May 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians douse Kyle Karros following his walk-off homer

Vancouver looked poised to send Spokane to a crushing defeat after pouncing on Spokane's bullpen for five runs in the top of the ninth. Kyle Karros changed all that with one mighty swing of his bat. Spokane's third baseman drilled a three-run blast on the first pitch he saw as the Indians rallied for a thrilling 9-7 win over Vancouver in front 2,628 fans at Avista Stadium for the Grandparent's Day Game presented by 103.9 BOB FM. Spokane took five of seven games in the series with Vancouver and stands alone atop the Northwest League standings with a 21-14 record.

TOP PERFORMERS

Karros had been sputtering at the plate this month after winning Northwest League Player of the Week in April, but after going 9-for-22 (.409) over his list five games - including today's walk-off homer - the UCLA alum appears to be back on track.

Braxton Hyde took over for starting pitcher Connor Staine following the game's hour-long rain delay and tossed three scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 2.33 this season.

Robby Martin Jr. finished 2-for-3 including his second home run of the year while catcher Jose Cordova doubled, tripled, and drove in a pair of runs.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (6-5), Redband (3-3), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (1-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (8-3), Reds (0-1)

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. VANCOUVER CANADIANS

Saturday, May 18th: Game one was a thriller. Game two was a laugher. It all added up to a doubleheader sweep for the Spokane Indians as they defeated the Canadians, 7-6 and 17-1, in front of 4,834 fans at Avista Stadium for a Yoke's Family Feast Doubleheader presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

Friday, May 17th: You just know something special is going to happen when Braiden Ward puts on an Operation Fly Together jersey. Spokane's second baseman set a Minor League record with six stolen bases - including a straight steal of home - while wearing it on May 3rd. In Friday night's encore performance, Ward drilled his first two home runs of the season and drove in three, but the Indians still fell to the Canadians, 7-3, in front of 4,881 fans at Avista Stadium for Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game.

Thursday, May 16th: Spokane scored in five consecutive innings and collected 13 total hits as they topped Vancouver, 8-6, during $10K Grand Slam Night at Avista Stadium.

Wednesday, May 15th: Vancouver broke up a tie game with four runs in the seventh as the visitors defeated the Indians, 6-2, at Avista Stadium during RIBBY the Mascot's Birthday & Redband Rally Night.

NEXT HOMESTAND: May 28 - June 2 vs. Everett

The Spokane Indians hit the road for a series in Eugene before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 28th to face the Seattle Mariners High-A affiliate. That six-game series will feature our first Dinosaur Night of the season and another Yoke's Family Feast Night on Saturday.

