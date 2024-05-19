Ninth Inning Comeback Wasted, C's Lose Via Walk-Off

May 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - A remarkable comeback from the offense was all for naught Sunday afternoon as the Canadians fell 10-9 to the Spokane Indians [Rockies] on a walk-off three run homer from Kyle Karros.

Down 7-4 to start the ninth, the C's loaded the bases with two walks and a single before a force out brought home the first run of the frame. After another walk reloaded the bases and a new pitcher came in, Dasan Brown hit Vancouver's first grand slam of the year to make it 9-7 Canadians.

Spokane - who walked off the C's in game one of the doubleheader yesterday after they trailed by a pair to start the last half inning - used back-to-back one-out walks to put two aboard for Karros, who hit the first pitch from newly-inserted Grayson Thurman (BS, 1/L, 2-1) over the left field wall to stun Vancouver and hand the Indians their fifth win in seven games this week.

A rain delay lasted an hour and six minutes between the top and bottom of the second then the Rockies affiliate started the scoring in their half of that inning. A lead-off walk and a two-out free pass set the table for a double from Jose Cordova that scored two and made it 2-0 Indians. Robby Martin Jr. added a two-out, two-run homer in the third to double the Indians' advantage.

Another two-out rally for the C's spoiled the shutout. Brown doubled to spark the top of the sixth then scored on a Ryan McCarty base hit. After a walk, Jackson Hornung singled home Brown to draw Vancouver within a pair.

The Indians scored three runs in their half of the sixth to go up 7-2 then Jean Arnaez and McCarty hit solo homers in the seventh and eighth, respectively, to set up the top of the ninth's incredible comeback effort.

With the loss, the Canadians have dropped to a season-low three games below .500. After an off-day Monday, the C's begin a six-game set at Hillsboro Ballpark opposite the Hops [D-Backs] Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

The Canadians return home May 28-June 2 to face the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels]. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.