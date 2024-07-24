Big Inning Curses C's in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR - A four-run bottom of the third was the difference in a 4-2 loss to the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Tuesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, snapping a nine-game Canadians win streak in the season series.

After Dasan Brown cracked the first pitch of the top of the third for a solo homer to start the scoring, the Hops answered back in the home half by sending all nine men to the plate and scoring four runs on four hits with two walks to lead 4-1.

That inning bounced starter Pat Gallagher (L, 4-5) from the game and brought on Alex Amalfi, who turned in one of the finest outings of his career. The right-hander tossed a season-high 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out a career-high and bullpen-best seven hitters to keep the Hops at bay.

Peyton Williams' second career triple started the top of the sixth and he scampered home on a Nick Goodwin single in the next at-bat, but the C's wouldn't threaten again until the top of the ninth. Two men reached with one out - a Robert Brooks walk and a Jeff Wehler single - but a double play ended the rally and the game.

With the loss, the C's fall to two games back of first place Spokane, who won in Eugene tonight. Vancouver looks to return to the win column Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. when #17 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown toes the slab opposite Joe Elbis. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will air live on Sportsnet 650.

