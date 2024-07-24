Hops Take Series Opener Against Canadians

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops returned home from a successful road trip at Everett where they took two-of-three games from the Sox and continued that success against the Vancouver Canadians at Hillsboro Ballpark on Tuesday. The Hops trailed Vancouver by nine games entering play for the final Northwest League playoff spot and would gain a game on the Cs with a 4-2 victory. Logan Clayton turned in a quality start and Manny Peña had a two-hit game in the win.

The Hops have struggled against Vancouver in 2024 including losing six straight games at Nat Bailey Stadium in the last series between the two teams. Hillsboro would fall behind early in the series opener when Dasan Brown hit a solo home run off Logan Clayton to begin the third inning, but they would immediately answer for four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. The four hits for the Hops in the inning resulted in four runs off Pat Gallagher. Wilderd Patiño had an RBI triple, Kevin Sim had an RBI single and Junior Franco and Gino Groover picked up RBIs on a sacrifice fly and fielder's choice that gave Hillsboro a 4-1 lead.

Gallagher pitched just 2.2 innings and allowed six hits and four runs. Alex Amalfi was turned to out of the bullpen and was spectacular for Vancouver. In 3.1 innings of work, he allowed just one hit and struck out seven.

With the score still 4-1 in the sixth inning Vancouver scored one more run against Clayton on back-to-back hits, but the RBI single by Nick Goodwin was all they got. Clayton finished six solid innings while striking out six and allowed just two runs without walking a batter.

Alec Baker tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth innings and came back out for the ninth. After walking Robert Brooks with one out and allowing a single to Jeff Wehler, Baker was pulled from the game. He finished two outs shy of his second save of the year. Yordin Chalas came on to close the door and needed just three pitches to get the job done. Dylan Rock grounded into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play that gave the Hops the series opening win.

Clayton (2) received the win, Baker (3) recorded the hold and Chalas (1) got the save in the 4-2 win. Manny Peña continued his hot-hitting as he was the only player for Hillsboro with two hits.

Hillsboro and Vancouver will play game two tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Bally Live and Rip City Radio 620 AM.

