Emeralds Leave Everett with Series Finale Victory

May 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds were able to take the series finale by a final score of 7-5. The Emeralds bats got rolling early and they were able to fend off the AquaSox late in the game.

In the first inning the Emeralds got the scoring started with a Rodolfo Nolasco RBI-Double that scored Diego Velasquez. With 2-outs Justin Wishkoski hit a single that scored a pair of runs and gave the Ems the 3-0 lead.

In the top of the 3rd the Emeralds were able to add to their total, and once again it came off the bat of Justin Wishkoski with 2-outs. He doubled and scored Matt Higgins on the hit. In the 5th inning the Emeralds were able to score again, and once again it was a 2-out RBI-Single from Justin Wishkoski. Wishkoski was excellent in tonight's game but his day was still far from being over.

In the bottom of the 6th inning the AquaSox were able to score their first 2 runs of the game. Josh Hood doubled and scored 2 runs for the Frogs. The Emeralds were able to answer back with 2 runs of their own in the top of the 7th. Andrew Kachel hit a single and scored Higgins on the play for the first run of the inning. For the 4th time in the game, Wishkoski recorded a 2-out RBI hit. It was an incredible day for Wishkoski, as he ended the game with 4 hits and 5 RBI's.

The AquaSox rallied and scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th but the Emeralds pitching staff was able to hold them off and earn the victory. Manuel Mercedes earned his first victory of the season after pitching a solid 5.1 innings. Matt Mikulski recorded a 4-out save for his 2nd of the season.

The Emeralds are now 1.5 games out of first place, trailing only the Spokane Indians. They'll start a 6-game series against the Indians at PK Park on Tuesday night. It's going to be a juggernaut battle between the 2 teams who have been atop the standings all year.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.