Late AquaSox Rally Falls Short in Series Finale

May 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett, WA: The AquaSox offense was minimal as the Emeralds won the concluding game of the six-game series 7-5 at Funko Field Sunday afternoon.

Eugene immediately took the lead in the top of the first inning. Rodolfo Nolasco sliced a line drive RBI double down the left field line to put Eugene on the board, and Justin Wishkoski hit a 2-RBI single to extend Eugene's lead to 3-0. Wishkoski would continue committing damage with his bat, hitting an RBI double in the third inning and an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Everett mounted a comeback attempt on a sixth-inning rally. After Brock Rodden walked, RJ Schreck hit his fourth double to put runners on second and third with no outs. With two runners in scoring position, Josh Hood doubled down the right field line, scoring Rodden and Schreck to cut Eugene's lead 5-2. Eugene relief pitcher Julio Rodriguez would extinguish the flames on behalf of starting pitcher Manuel Mercedes and the Emeralds would escape the sixth inning still leading 5-2.

Eugene would build their lead back up in the top of the seventh inning. Andrew Kachel hit an RBI single and, as he had done all afternoon, Wishkoski proved to be the ultimate thorn in the Frogs' side again, smacking an RBI triple out of reach of leaping center fielder Bill Knight to extend the Emeralds' lead 7-2. Wishkoski finished the game with a spectacular batting line, collecting a total of four hits and five RBIs while doubling and tripling.

The AquaSox again rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning. Hood crushed a solo home run over the left field wall to cut Eugene's lead 7-3. With one out, Victor Labrada and Knight would hit consecutive singles. Continuing their strong base running as they have all series, Labrada and Knight would execute a double steal to put two runners in scoring position with one out. After the double steal, Hunter Fitz-Gerald walked to load the bases for Axel Sanchez.

Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Labrada to continue chipping away at the Emeralds' lead. Catcher Andrew Miller hit an RBI single to score Knight on a ground ball to third base. The throw from third base was errant, allowing Fitz-Gerald and Miller to advance to scoring position. Left-hander Matt Mikulski would get Eugene out of the jam, striking out Rodden as the Emeralds held a 7-5 lead.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, the Frogs were down two. Schreck dropped a leadoff double into right field to spark another attempt at a late-game rally. Hood walked to bring up Jared Sundstrom with two runners on. Sundstrom flew out to deep right-center field, advancing Schreck to third.

Mikulski would lock down the final outs of the game for Eugene, inducing two flyouts to secure a 7-5 Eugene victory in the series finale. The AquaSox are now 4-8 against the Emeralds in 2024.

The Frogs finished with a total of 10 hits and four walks. Rodden, Schreck, and Hood led the team with two hits each, and Labrada, Fitz-Gerald, Knight, and Miller also hit safely. Hood led the team with three RBIs and finished this series hitting .444 against the Emeralds, going 8/18 at the plate. He also collected five RBIs in his last two games. Rodden also had a strong series, going 10/22 (.455) while boosting his season batting average to .283. Sanchez and Miller accounted for one RBI each and Labrada and Knight both stole one base.

From the mound, Marcelo Perez made his seventh start. Perez threw three innings and struck out four batters. Stefan Raeth would relieve Perez, throwing one scoreless inning in which he tallied one strikeout. Raeth, a University of Washington alumni, has made 10 scoreless appearances. Juan Burgos threw three innings while striking out four batters and Tyler Cleveland threw one scoreless inning and struck out one. Right-hander Nick Davila, who threw the ninth inning, allowed zero runs and struck out two.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox begin their second consecutive homestand Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field! The Frogs will face off against the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) for the first time at home in 2024 in a six-game series. Come on out to the ballpark and enjoy baseball while devouring our delicious Taquito Dog, which features a hot dog, a shredded beef taquito, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream sauce. It is only sold when the AquaSox play the Dust Devils so don't miss out!

