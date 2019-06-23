Kubiak Puts Kibosh on Revs' Plans for Sweep

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were denied of a series sweep by Somerset Patriots and ace David Kubiak on Sunday afternoon, dropping the final game of a six-game homestand, 12-4 at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs' three-game winning streak is halted, but York has still won 10 of its last 12 and 12 of the last 15 while having won a fourth consecutive series, and will travel to Southern Maryland to open a three-game series on Monday night.

Duke von Schamann took the mound for York in the series finale and ran into trouble as the Patriots got the bats going early with two runs in the top of the first to lead 2-0. Both were unearned after a one-out error which preceded an RBI ground out from Edwin Espinal and a two-out RBI single to right from Dario Pizzano.

Kubiak, the Atlantic League leader in wins, got his afternoon started in the bottom of the first with a pair of strike outs.

After von Schamann worked a 1-2-3 top of the second, Kubiak answered with a perfect inning of his own, adding another strike out.

Somerset tacked on a run in the top of the third on a sac fly from Pizzano, driving the lead to 3-0.

Kubiak worked around a Ryan Dent single to work a scoreless frame while striking out two more Revs in the bottom of the third, giving him five on the day early.

The Patriots took advantage of York's defensive miscues in the top of the fourth. Craig Massey led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by von Schamann. Yovan Gonzalez hit a ball on the ground back to the mound, but von Schamann's throw to third was missed by Henry Castillo as the second error of the inning allowed Massey to score from second and move the lead to 4-0. Justin Pacchioli added an RBI single to increase the lead to 5-0 as the Patriots plated two more unearned tallies.

Kubiak continued to dominate as he struck out two in his half of the fourth.

After von Schamann allowed just a walk in a scoreless top of the fifth, Kubiak worked around a leadoff double from Melky Mesa to strike out the next three batters in order.

Orleny Quiroz worked a scoreless sixth inning in relief of von Schamann.

Kubiak was sensational again in the sixth, striking out the first two men he faced, giving him five in-a-row before forcing Castillo to pop up to end the frame.

The Patriots added a run on a Gonzalez sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to grow the lead to 6-0.

Kubiak (7-1) worked his final scoreless inning in the bottom of the seventh, limiting the Revs to two hits and no walks, while striking out 13 on the day, the most by any pitcher in the league this season. It also tied the single-game record for most strike outs by a Revs opponent.

Somerset's offense exploded in the top of the eighth, doubling their lead on two three-run home runs from Crouse and Ramon Flores, ballooning the lead to 12-0.

The Revs got on the board in their half of the inning on a James Skelton two-run home run to right, cutting the lead to 12-2 on his fourth of the season and third in just over a week.

After Pat Young worked a scoreless top of the ninth inning, the Revs offense added two in the bottom of the ninth, keeping multiple hitting streaks alive in the process. Carlos Franco led off the inning with a double drilled off the LED board in left-center extending his hitting streak to 10 games. J.P. Sportman followed with an RBI double launched against the LED board in right-center to extend his hitting streak to 21 games. Dotel blooped a single to center to move Sportman to third and extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Dent grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to plate the final run and cap the scoring at 12-4.

Notes: von Schamann allowed just one earned run in five innings, lowering his ERA to 2.87; he has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts. Sportman's 21-game hitting streak is now tied for the seventh longest in Revs history (Jose Herrera-2010, Justin Greene-2014). Along with Franco and Dotel, the Revs have three current streaks of 10 games or more after previously having just two all season. His double gives him nine extra-base hits over the last nine contests. Perez was charged with six runs in the eighth, snapping a scoreless streak of nine outings during which he allowed just two hits in 9.2 innings. Of his previous 15 outings, 14 were scoreless. Kubiak's performance marked the fourth time an opposing pitcher has struck out 14 Revs and second time at home; the last to do it also occurred at PeoplesBank Park when Somerset's Will Oliver racked up 13 strike outs in a game in 2017. Dent went 2-for-4 and is now 8-for-16 on a five-game hitting streak. Skelton has now hit safely in seven straight. York righty Corey Walter (1-2, 5.47) starts Monday's opener in Southern Maryland opposite right-hander Daryl Thompson (3-6, 4.38) at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube with Darrell Henry on the call from Regency Furniture Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. immediately following The Baltimore Baseball Show with Dan Connolly which airs at 6 p.m.

