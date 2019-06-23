Ducks Blast Past Barnstormers to Earn Series Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 7-4 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Daniel Fields put the Ducks on top in the second inning with a line drive three-run home run over the right field wall of Barnstormers starter Kyle Davies. A throwing error allowed Devon Torrence to score in the third, cutting the Ducks lead to 3-1, but a solo homer to right by Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the bottom of the frame restored the three-run advantage.

Lancaster closed to within 4-3 on Dan Gamache's fourth-inning solo homer and fifth inning sacrifice fly off Ducks starter Darin Downs. However, an RBI single by David Washington and an RBI double by Ramon Cabrera in the bottom of the fifth stretched the Ducks lead to 6-3.

The Barnstormers made it a two-run game in the seventh on a sac fly to center by Darian Sandford. However, they'd get no closer, and Vladimir Frias' solo homer to right in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Downs did not factor into the decision but lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five. Vin Mazzaro (2-3) picked up the win in relief, tossing two and one-third innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit with one strikeout. Davies (4-4) took the loss, conceding six runs on eight hits and five walks over five and one-third innings with four strikeouts. Enrique Burgos collected his sixth save with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

Washington led the Flock with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored, while Cabrera and Rando Moreno each added two hits.

