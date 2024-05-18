Kruse Finds Twine in Game Two Loss to Kansas City

TOLEDO - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 5-1 on Saturday night at the Huntington Center.

What Happened:

Brandon Kruse found paydirt on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo as the Walleye drop to a 0-2 disadvantage in the Western Conference Finals.

Jan Bednar started in net for the Walleye. Michael Prapavessis and Grant Gabriele held the blue line while Sam Craggs, Orrin Centazzo and Kruse led the Toledo attack.

Jack LaFontaine covered the crease for the visiting Mavericks. Marc-Olivier Duquette and Jake McLaughlin manned the defense while David Cotton, Jake Jaremko and Cole Coskey filled out the Kansas City front.

The Fish took the lead in the first period with a goal by Kruse at 17:45. Centazzo assisted the icebreaker.

That wrapped the first period with the Walleye leading the Mavericks 1-0. Toledo outshot Kansas City 15-12 in the period.

The Mavericks scored a pair of goals in the second period and never looked back.

First, it was Ryan Jones netting his first goal of the playoffs at 10:15 from Jacob Hayhurst and Jeremy McKenna.

Then, it was Max Andreev from McKenna at 19:54 in a four-on-four to put the Mavericks on top.

That wrapped the second frame with the Walleye trailing the Mavericks 2-1. Toledo outshot Kansas City 16-8 in the second period and 31-20 through two periods.

The Mavericks started the scoring in the third period at 7:35 when McKenna struck paydirt with Theo Calvas adding a solo helper.

Kansas City sealed the deal with a pair of empty-net goals.

First, it was McLaughlin flinging the puck to an empty net at 16:24. McKenna and Andreev added assists. The primary assist by McKenna marked his third assist and fourth point of the night.

Finally, Patrick Curry lasered an unassisted empty netter at 18:55 to put the game at its final resting place of 5-1 Kansas City.

The Walleye outshot the Mavericks 9-6 in the period and 40-26 overall.

The loss dropped the Walleye to a 0-2 series disadvantage in the Western Conference Finals.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Jeremy McKenna (1G, 3A) - KC

Jack LaFontaine (W, 39/40 SV) - KC

Brandon Kruse (1G) - TOL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will remain at home in the Huntington Center for game three of the Western Conference Finals against the Kansas City Mavericks on Monday, May 20, 2024, with puck drop coming at 7:15 pm ET.

