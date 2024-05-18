Kansas City Takes 2-0 Series Lead in Western Conference Finals

TOLEDO, Ohio. - After snapping Toledo's 22-game winning streak last night, it was more of the same for the Kansas City Mavericks tonight. With a 5-1 win in Toledo, the Mavericks have a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Two more victories give the Mavericks a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals.

For the second-straight night, Toledo scored the opening goal, but that was all the offense the Walleye would muster in front of more than 8,100 fans at the Huntington Center.

Entering the second period trailing 1-0, alternate captain and defenseman Ryan Jones found the back of the net from the right wing to tie the game up.

As time was winding down in the second period, Toledo's goaltender tried to control the puck behind his own net before Mavericks forward Jeremy McKenna stole the puck and sent it to rookie Max Andreev who scored with 6.6 seconds left in the second. Kansas City led 2-1 entering the final frame.

After his defensive heroics at the end of the second, McKenna scored the Mavericks third and his fifth postseason goal early in the third period to put even more pressure on Toledo. McKenna finished the game with a goal and three assists, marking the highest-scoring game by a Mavericks skater this postseason.

Trailing 3-1, Toledo pulled its goaltender with five minutes remaining in regulation to get an extra attacker on the ice.

Kansas City took advantage.

Empty-net insurance goals from defenseman Jake McLaughlin - his second goal in as many nights - and Patrick Curry increased the scoreline and gave the Mavericks the 5-1 win and a 2-0 series lead.

The Mavericks have won all seven postseason road games this year and have won 10 of 11 games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Tonight's victory gives Kansas City 64 wins in the regular season and playoffs this year, tying them for the fifth-most in the nearly 40-year history of the ECHL.

Game 3 is Monday night in Toledo at 6:15 PM CT.

