ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

May 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Adirondack's Zach Walker has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #M-1, Florida at Adirondack, on May 17.

Walker is fined and suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 2:16 of the second period.

Walker will miss Adirondack's playoff game vs. Florida tonight (May 18).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

