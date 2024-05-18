ECHL Transactions - May 18

May 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 18, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Young, F activated from reserve

Add Mac Welsher, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Stief, D placed on reserve

Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve

Add Josh Ho-Sang, F activated from reserve

Add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve

Delete Reed Lebster, F placec on reserve

Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add David Noel, D activated from reserve

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

Delete Cade Borchardt, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve

