ECHL Transactions - May 18
May 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 18, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Young, F activated from reserve
Add Mac Welsher, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Stief, D placed on reserve
Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve
Add Josh Ho-Sang, F activated from reserve
Add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve
Delete Reed Lebster, F placec on reserve
Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add David Noel, D activated from reserve
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
Delete Cade Borchardt, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve
