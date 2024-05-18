Thunder Shut Down Everblades 2-0 to Even Series

GLENS FALLS - Isaac Poulter stopped all 41 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Florida Everblades on Saturday night, 2-0 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. With the victory, the Thunder tied the Eastern Conference Final at one game apiece.

Shane Harper opened the scoring just 4:16 into the game as he held onto the puck and banked it off the back of goaltender Cam Johnson and into the net. The goal was Harper's sixth of the year with helpers from Jackson van de Leest and Tristan Ashbrook and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the first intermission, along with a 14-8 shot advantage.

In the second period, Adirondack took a 2-0 lead as Mac Welsher found Ryan Smith at the top of the crease for a tip in goal. Smith tipped the pass from Welsher by the left leg pad of goaltender Cam Johnson at 5:20 of the second frame. The goal was Smith's eighth of the playoffs from Welsher and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into the final period of regulation.

The Thunder held on for the victory to tie the series at one. Isaac Poulter stopped all 41 shots for his fourth shutout of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Thunder head to Florida for Game 3 on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. and fans can enjoy a FREE watch party at The Bullpen Tavern. Game 6 (if necessary) returns to Cool Insuring Arena on Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

