Krieg DeVault Announced as Presenting Sponsor for SWING at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities (IIC) today announced Krieg DeVault as the presenting sponsor for SWING along with all live entertainers for the inaugural signature charity event set for Friday, Sept. 29 at Victory Field. Audio Exchange, a dance band out of Orlando, Fla., will perform on stage following the opening act by The Sound Society Radio band.

"The Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities are excited to partner with Krieg DeVault as the presenting sponsor for SWING," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing. "With VIP tickets sold out, limited Premium tickets remaining, dozens of restaurant partners and live entertainment booked, we anticipate a very fulfilling partnership between the Indians and Krieg DeVault in the first edition of SWING."

In addition to booking on-field entertainment, singer Brenda Williams will perform during the VIP portion prior to the on-field stage opening. Pianist Steven Jones is set to perform in the Secret Speakeasy in the home clubhouse, and saxophonist Rob Dixon from the Naptown Fantasy Swingers will perform in the Jazz Club in the batting cages.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Indianapolis Indians as the presenting sponsor for the inaugural SWING event," said Bali Heir, Chief Business & Talent Development Officer at Krieg DeVault. "This new and unique event will be a high-profile experience for our clients, the surrounding business community, and the City of Indianapolis. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities."

Upon entrance, Premium guests may walk the red carpet, snap photos at photobooths, participate in a virtual reality home run derby and dance on the field under the stadium lights from 7-11 PM. The event includes upscale ballpark food from dozens of local restaurants along with beverages and samplings served at numerous bar locations. The full menu of current restaurant partners can be found here.

Guests are encouraged to travel back in time with their SWING attire to a 1930s vintage chic look, a decade in which tweed caps, newsboys, berets, fedoras, suits, sport coats, suspenders, jump suits and tailored blouses matched baseball's popularity in America.

Premium tickets are $250. All proceeds from SWING will help IIC fund its 2024 grant recipients and nonprofit partners. Learn more about where IIC directed funding to nonprofit partners in its 2022 Community Impact Report.

