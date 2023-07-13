All You Need Is Your Birthday Suit for the Saints July 14-16 Homestand

ST. PAUL, MN - After four days off due to the All-Star break the Saints are back in town for their shortest homestand of the season. We decided to get rid of all the boundaries and go au naturel for the next 72-hours. We'll put on our boarthday suits while we get a new birth. Wait, swap that. We're putting on our birthday suits and we're getting a new boar. It may be only three days, but you won't want to miss the July 14-16 homestand.

Friday, July 14 vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), 7:07 p.m. - All You Need Is Your Birthday Suit with T-Shirt Giveaway (1,000)

If there was ever a day to show up to a Saints game in your birthday suit, then National Nude Day would be the time. So, leave the clothes at home. Show up to this one au naturel. Let it all hang ou...wait, I'm being told this is not legal. Can't do it. Not going to happen. Oh well, guess a giveaway is in order for this one. What could be better on National Nude Day than a t-shirt for the first 1,000 fans? Not just any shirt, but a see-through t-shirt. Wait, being told we can't do that either. OK, we'll come up with a t-shirt idea we can do and have it ready for July 14. We'll finish off the night with a Friday Night Fireworks show powered by Xcel Energy set to baby making music.

Saturday, July 15 vs. Durham Bulls, 7:07 p.m. - New Boar, Who Dis?

There is no load management here. Our four-legged swine goes hard each and every day. There are no days off during the season. With that said, a six-month season is a lot to ask of our piggy. The greatest tradition in Minor League Baseball, the Saints ballpig, enters season number 31. We don't want to put too much strain on our little friend, so in 2022 the Saints started a new tradition, a hog to be named later. At the halfway point of the season, we make the Sow Switch. Fans will have a second opportunity to select a name for the real star of our show. We welcome our new pig with a tropical vibe on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 16 vs. Durham Bulls, 2:07 p.m. - Boundary Waters Day presented by Friends of the BWCA with Can Koozie Giveaway (1,500)

The Boundary Waters encompass more than one million acres extending nearly 150 miles along the international boundary adjacent to Canada's Quetico Provincial Park and in the northern third of the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota. We celebrate this beautiful piece of nature on Boundary Waters Night presented by Friends of the BWCA. The area is accessible primarily by canoe and consists of 1,100 lakes, 1,500 miles of canoe routes, attracting more than 150,000 visitors annually. To truly understand this incredible destination, you have to come experience it for yourself. When you're hanging around the Boundary Waters it's always good to stay hydrated and we want to make sure you're prepared. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Can Koozie. Enjoy the boundary waters on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 3) is an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

