Food Truck Festival Returns to Coca-Cola Park on August 26

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce the return of the ever-popular Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival, presented by Fulton Bank, at Coca-Cola Park on August 26. The free admission event, which will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature dozens of local and regional food trucks, various live musical acts, games, and more.

Admission to the event is free while parking can be pre-purchased for $8 per car here. Parking can be purchased the day of the event for $10 per car as well.

Food trucks will be set up on the concourse plaza as well as on the field. More food trucks may be added in the lead up to the event as long as space is available. A full list of participating food trucks will be updated at www.cocacolaparkevents.com. Some of the food trucks who have confirmed their attendance are:

Smokehouse Food Truck

Kennedy's Kitchen

Taco Town

Philly Pretzel Factory

Charlie's Italian Sausage

Holy Smoked Meats LLC

The Flying V Food Truck

Kona Ice

The Nacho Depot

Greek Street

Auntie Ann's Pretzels

Local Harvest Pizza

The Popcorn Pit

Humpty's Dumplings

Angels on Wheels

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at Coca-Cola Park's concession stands and bars including various beer selections, mixed drinks, seltzers, and soft drinks.

In addition to a plethora of food and drink options, the Food Truck Festival will feature live music on field from three different performers: James Lauchmen, Chelsea Lyn Meyer, and The ColourSound Duo.

There will also be plenty of activities and fun to be had around the ballpark as well. Several family fun activities will be available including cornhole, Bear Pong, giant Jenga, giant connect four, access to the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Kids Zone, appearances by IronPigs mascots, axe throwing, and more!

