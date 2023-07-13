Tides Announce 2023 Playoff Ticket Sale

The Norfolk Tides today announced that playoff tickets for the International League Championship Series are going on sale. The games will be played at Harbor Park from September 26 - 28, with each starting at 6:35 p.m. and gates opening at 5 p.m. Season ticket holders, 18-game plan and Sunday Season plan buyers will receive an exclusive pre-sale to purchase tickets starting Friday, July 14 at 10 am. Junior Tides, Senior Tides and group leaders will also receive a pre-sale opportunity beginning Monday, July 17 at 10 am. The general public on-sale will begin on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 am.

Single-game tickets start at $15 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60+).

For fans interested in attending all three of the playoff games, there will be a three-game strip package available, where fans can buy box seats for all three games for $30 per person. They can upgrade the package to include an exclusive Protect the Harbor Playoffs t-shirt for $50. If the third game of the series is not played, fans can use the ticket as a voucher for any April 2024 regular season game.

Full Season Ticket Holders that place their deposit for the 2024 season will receive their season ticket seats to each home playoff game for FREE. Season Ticket Holders can also purchase an exclusive playoff t-shirt for $15. As an added benefit, season ticket holders can purchase additional tickets starting at 10 am on Friday, July 14 prior to the public on sale. Season ticket holders with questions concerning their seats for the playoffs should contact the Tides ticket office at 757-622-2222.

The International League Championship Series will feature multiple promotions to "Protect the Harbor". For each game, the first 3,000 fans will receive a Protect the Harbor Rally Towel presented by Royal Farms. DJ Can Rock will host a Pre-game Party each of the three games starting at 5 p.m., which will feature a $2 Busch Light drink special until 6:35 pm. After the game concludes on Tuesday September 26, there will be a postgame fireworks show. As with each remaining fireworks game in 2023, HRT's The Tide light rail will be free fans with a ticket to the game on September 26.

Playoff tickets will be available online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or at the Harbor Park box office starting on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 am. Fans can purchase regular season tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

