Coca-Cola Park Graded as One of the Most Affordable Triple-A Ballparks

Allentown, PA - Coca-Cola Park, the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, has been ranked as the 5th most affordable Triple-A ballpark in all of Minor League baseball, in terms of average cost of a family of four to attend a game.

Coca-Cola Park, at an average cost of just $73.80, ranked as the 5th most affordable in all of Triple-A baseball (30 teams) and 22nd most affordable out of all 120 affiliated Minor League Baseball teams. The average cost to attend a game in Minor League Baseball this season is $91.15, with the average cost of a Triple-A game at $99.

The cost for a hot dog at Coca-Cola Park ($2.95) is sixth lowest in all of Minor League baseball, while ticket prices, soda, beer and parking, each ranked within the top 25% of all Minor League teams for affordability.

The data was sourced by Major League Baseball from the Minor League teams via the annual Fan Cost survey. The average cost to attend a game was based upon the cost for a family of four to attend a Minor League game in 2023. The average cost included the cost of two adult tickets, two child tickets, two beers, two sodas, four hot dogs and the cost to park one car.

The IronPigs have been the Lehigh Valley's "Hometown Team" since 2008 and take pride on being the most affordable family fun entertainment experience in the region. We want to thank our sponsors and our fantastic fans for their support over 15 seasons and for helping to keep IronPigs baseball affordable.

