Know Your Opponent: Biloxi Shuckers

July 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Trash Pandas hit the road to face the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A, Milwaukee Brewers) for their lone trip to Shuckers Ballpark this season.

Rocket City faced the Shuckers at Toyota Field to close the first half but ended up losing five of six games.

Biloxi makes one more trip to Madison this season for a six-game series starting on September 3.

Rocket City Trends:

Trash Pandas starting pitching allowed just eight earned runs in five games last week.

Infielder Eric Wagaman holds a team-best .350 average against Biloxi this season.

Who's Hot:

Ben Gobbel: Holds a team-best .350 average in July with four home runs and eight RBI.

Chad Stevens: The newly added infielder was named the Northwest League Player of the Week on Monday with High-A Tri-City.

Caden Dana: Tossed first complete game of his professional career on Friday.

Biloxi Last Series: 3-3 @ Pensacola

The Shuckers won the final two games of the series to secure a series split.

Biloxi ended the week with a two game lead over second place Mississippi in the Southern League South division.

Shuckers Hitting:

Biloxi is fourth in the Southern League with a .234 average while scoring the second most runs in the league at 417.

Infielder Brock Wilken leads the team with 12 home runs as the Shuckers lineup also has three hitters currently hitting over .280.

That includes outfielder Adam Hall who leads the team with a .302 average through 24 games with the Shuckers.

Shuckers Pitching:

The Shuckers are sixth in the league with a 3.71 ERA while striking out a league-best 929 batters.

Biloxi lost a key piece of the rotation prior to this series with Jacob Misiorowski earning a promotion to Triple-A Nashville.

The staff still boasts Logan Henderson who holds a 3.38 ERA in his first eight starts and reliever Justin Yeager who's second in the league with 11 saves.

Shuckers Prospect Watch:

Even with the departure of Misiorowski, the Shuckers hold seven of the Brewers top 30 prospects.

Wilken is the highest ranked prospect at No. 6 as him and infielder Eric Brown Jr. both rank inside the top 10.

