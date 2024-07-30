Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Postponed in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, Tenn. - Tuesday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts was postponed due to rain at AT&T Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 31, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT.

Fans can follow along with Chattanooga's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv, and with a free Blue Wahoos Baseball Network audio broadcast available at BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

