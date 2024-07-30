Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Postponed in Chattanooga
July 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Chattanooga, Tenn. - Tuesday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts was postponed due to rain at AT&T Field.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 31, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT.
Fans can follow along with Chattanooga's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv, and with a free Blue Wahoos Baseball Network audio broadcast available at BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from July 30, 2024
- Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Postponed in Chattanooga - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Game Info: Tuesday, July 30 vs. Tennessee Smokies: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Know Your Opponent: Biloxi Shuckers - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- M-Braves Begin Two-Week Homestand this Week against Smokies - Mississippi Braves
- Tennessee Smokies Announce 2025 Season Schedule - Tennessee Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Postponed in Chattanooga
- Blue Wahoos Drop Homestand Finale, Split Series with Shuckers
- Blue Wahoos Fall Behind Early, Drop Saturday's Game to Shuckers Amid Sellout Crowd
- Spohn Delivers 3 RBI as Blue Wahoos Delight Sellout Crowd with Win Against Shuckers
- Blue Wahoos Announce 2025 Home Schedule