Trash Pandas Hold off Shuckers, 9-5

July 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-49, 13-14) ended a four-game losing skid and secured a series-opening 9-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (47-48, 17-11) on Tuesday night.

Looking to make an offensive statement following last week's series defeat, the Trash Pandas scored quickly as Eric Wagaman doubled in the opening run in the first. It was Wagaman's Southern League-leading 22nd double of the season. He would end his night a triple away from a cycle.

Biloxi got on the board in the second as a sacrifice fly off the bat of outfielder Carlos Rodriguez tied the game. Infielder Brock Wilken followed with an RBI single later in the inning to give the Shuckers the lead.

Wagaman struck again in the fourth with his 13th home run of the season tying the game at two. Rocket City took the lead later in the inning against Shuckers starting pitcher Nate Peterson (L, 2-7) with a two-run blast from catcher Tyler Payne who hit his third of the year.

A solo shot from Wilken got the Shuckers within one run in the bottom half but the Trash Pandas responded with three runs over the next two innings. A single from infielder Sam Brown in the fifth and a two-run double from outfielder Gustavo Campero in the sixth put Rocket City up 7-3.

Rocket City starting pitcher Victor Mederos allowed three runs through the first four innings before reliever Ivan Armstrong (W, 6-1) took over to start the fifth and tossed the next two innings.

Biloxi got two runs back in the seventh on a run-scoring single from outfielder Adam Hall followed by a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Zavier Warren. Trash Pandas outfielder Nelson Rada put Rocket City back up by four in the ninth with a two-run single to make it a 9-5 lead.

The Trash Pandas held on for the win as 15 hits from the Trash Pandas matched a season high. Five players recorded multiple hits and both newcomers in infielder Chad Stevens and designated hitter Matt Coutney collected their first hit as a Trash Panda.

The Trash Pandas will look to repeat that success against the Shuckers on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Brett Kerry (RCT) vs. Shane Smith (BLX)

