Tennessee Smokies Announce 2025 Season Schedule

July 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies today announced their 2025 baseball schedule.

The Smokies will begin the season on the road at the Birmingham Barons on Friday, April 4 for a three-game series, and then a six-game series in Huntsville, Alabama against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

On Tuesday, April 15 the Smokies will play their inaugural game at their new downtown ballpark against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The 2025 home schedule follows a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday through Sunday, with the exception of a three-game series Friday, July 4 through July 6 in honor of Independence Day.

Game times, promotions and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

Full season tickets go on sale August 1 at 10:00am. For reservations and additional information, fans can call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

The Smokies are currently in first place in the North Division of the Southern League. They are attempting to capture back-to-back league titles.

