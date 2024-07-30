M-Braves Begin Two-Week Homestand this Week against Smokies

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Tennessee Smokies to Trustmark Park for six games from July 30 to August 4. The homestand will include Thirsty Thursday™ Blues & Brews, a Hawaiian Themed M-Braves Jersey Giveaway on Friday, presented by Morgan & Morgan, Post-Game Fireworks Show on Saturday, presented by Xfinity, and a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer, in partnership with Two Mississippi Museums.

Tuesday, July 30 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 6:35 pm CT

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (7-3, 2.70) vs. RHP Chris Kachmar (4-3, 4.40)

Wednesday, July 31 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Day: First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders and emergency personnel, thanks to AMR.

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets. Click HERE to get the deal.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Probable Pitchers: RHP David Fletcher (1-2, 5.05) vs. TBA

Thursday, August 1 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Mississippi State Night: Celebrate all things Hail State and wear your Bulldogs gear to the Trustmark Park box office to get a $5 ticket presented by Farm Bureau.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 2.76) vs. RHP Matthew Thompson (2-4, 4.76)

Saturday, August 2 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 6:35 pm CT

Hawaiin-Themed M-Braves Jersey Giveaway: Morgan & Morgan will present the first 1,000 fans with a Hawaiian-themed Mississippi Braves jersey.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-1, 3.12) vs. RHP Sam Armstrong (0-1, 6.75)

Saturday, August 3 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by Xfinity.

60th Anniversary of Freedom Summer Commemoration: The M-Braves and Two Mississippi Museums Commemorate the 60th anniversary of The Mississippi Summer Project of 1964, also known as Freedom Summer, was an initiative undertaken by civil rights groups to bring people from across the nation to Mississippi to join the fight for Black residents' democratic rights.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (4-9, 3.42) vs. RHP Antonio Santos (4-3, 3.48)

Sunday, July 14 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare! Also, enjoy specials for our Kids Clubbers thanks to Raising Cane's.

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (7-3, 2.70) vs. RHP Chris Kachmar (4-3, 4.40)

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

