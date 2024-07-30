Smokies Blank M-Braves to Open Homestand

July 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Tennessee Smokies shut out the Mississippi Braves 7-0 on Tuesday night to open the homestand at Trustmark Park. Tennessee starter Chris Kachmar (W, 5-3) struck out eight over 7.0 scoreless innings.

The Smokies (17-11, 57-39) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Matt Shaw started the scoring with a solo home run. Haydn McGeary added an RBI single, and Luis Verdugo capped the frame with a two-run home run.

Ian Mejia (L, 7-4) made his 17th start of the season and allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The Smokies tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning on a two-base error that allowed McGeary to reach and score two runs.

The M-Braves (15-13, 46-50) bullpen held the Smokies to one run over the final 4.1 innings. Drew Parrish gave up a run on two hits with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Jonathan Hughes struck out one in a scoreless inning, and Jorge Juan walked one and struck out one in the ninth.

Justin Dean paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night at the plate. Keshawn Ogans was 0-for-3 and saw his team-high 24-game on-base streak end.

Game Two of the six-game series against the Smokies is on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP David Fletcher (1-2, 5.05) starting for the M-Braves against a to-be-determined starter for the Smokies. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.