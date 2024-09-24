Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United

September 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







AT A GLANCE: #SACvNM

General Public Gates: 4 p.m.

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Tickets:

Threads: 2024 Primary Kit

MARVEL SUPERHERO NIGHT, PRESENTED BY UC DAVIS HEALTH

Special Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids through the gates will receive a free superhero cape, and we'll also be giving away 5,000 exclusive Marvel superhero posters. Don't miss out-arrive early to claim yours!

Superhero Appearances: Captain America, Spider-Man, and Black Widow will be on-site to take photos with fans and sign posters.

Costume Contest: Dress up as your favorite superhero and visit the Kids Club table located in the Kids Zone to enter in our costume contest. Winner will be announced at halftime and will join in on the Halftime Mini Ball Toss with Cap City Crew!

THREADS

2024 Primary Kit

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.

BROADCAST

The match against New Mexico United will be available to watch on ESPN2 or SiriusXM FC Channel 157.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

This Weekend's Food Trucks:

Hefty Gyros, Yolanda's Tamales, Wood Fire Pizza, It's Nacho Truck, Mr. Pops Popcorn, Corn Dog, and Kona Ice.

NEW! Hat Trick IPA

Available now at all Heart Health Park bars

KIDS CLUB PICKUP AND REGISTRATION

Kids Club Registration & Membership Gift Pickup

Location Change: Kids Zone

Costume Contest: Dress up as your favorite superhero for a chance to win our Kids Club costume contest and join the Halftime Mini Ball Toss with Cap City Crew!

Details: Sign up for the Kids Club or pick up your membership materials. Fun activities and information available at the registration booth. Open until kickoff.

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the Green Gate, courtesy of Spare the Air.

