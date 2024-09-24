Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Phoenix in a Midweek Matchup

Fresh off an important road result in Seaside on Saturday, the Black and Orange return home to continue their Playoff Push against Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 PM on Taking Care of Business Night, presented by PNC Bank. This matchup pits the 7 and 8 seeds in the West in a midweek match with major playoff implications and a first time faceoff...

ONE CHALLENGED CONQUERED, ANOTHER AWAITS

After scoring just two goals in their previous seven contests, Phoenix Rising FC had an offensive explosion in their 4-0 victory over San Antonio FC on Saturday. It was their highest goal scoring effort of the season and just the third time this season they have scored three or more goals in a match. While their offense has been inconsistent, their defense remains strong. They've allowed the joint fewest goals in the Western Conference this season (27). They are beginning to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the playoff chasing pack, going 3-1-1 in their previous five matches and are now four points clear of 8th place OCSC heading into Wednesday. However, Phoenix has struggled to gain three points on the road this season. They enter Wednesday's match with the least amount of road victories in the West (2) and are 0-4-1 in their last five matches on the road. The upside for the Rising? They've won their last two matches played at Championship Stadium.

2024 Regular Season Record: 9-9-9 (7th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 27 I Goals Allowed: 27 I Clean Sheets: 12

Players to Watch

F Tomás Angel

GK Rocco Rios Novo

DEFENSE RECORDS SECOND CONSECUTIVE SHUTOUT IN CRUCIAL ROAD POINT

Orange County SC kept its opposition off the scoreboard for the second consecutive match in a goalless draw against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, CA on Saturday. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler recorded six saves for the second straight match and was rewarded with Man of the Match honors. #NextWave defender Pedro Guimaraes made the second start of his young USL Championship career, playing 72 minutes, winning 8/11 duels and completing 84% of his passes. While they were unable to get on the scoreboard themselves, interim head coach Danny Stone said postgame that he was pleased with some of the chances that were created and is hoping for a little more of the team's quality to shine through to get back on the scoresheet on Wednesday. Forward Thomas Amang made his first start since June 1 against Detroit City FC. Now with six matches remaining in the 2024 USL Championship regular season, points are at a premium for The County Boys who hold onto the final playoff spot in the West. Three points for Danny Stone's men on Wednesday would go a long way towards cementing themselves as one of the top eight teams in the conference.

Players to Watch

F Thomas Amang

GK Colin Shutler

All-time record

Orange County SC is 9-15-9 all-time against Phoenix Rising FC

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Phoenix Rising FC 2 - 1 Orange County SC (Phoenix Rising Stadium at 38th/Washington, Phoenix, AZ)

Scoring Summary: Dariusz Formella 6', 87' (PHX), Ethan Zubak 57' (OCSC)

TIME TO TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS!

