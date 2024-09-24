Noah Fuson Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC forward Noah Fuson has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following a strong performance in the club's 2-1 victory over FC Tulsa on Saturday. Fuson receives the honor after scoring the match equalizer in the 69th minute, collecting his fifth goal and eleventh goal contribution of the season.

The Californian native was a persistent attacking force on Saturday against a strong FC Tulsa defense. Fuson helped develop multiple scoring chances throughout the match, including a highlight reel chip in the 63rd minute. Using creative footwork to get past a Tulsa defender, Fuson crept closer towards goal before looping the ball over goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda. With no chance to save the attempt, Peñaranda watched as the ball clanged off the crossbar to preserve the visitor's 1-0 lead.

Unphased by the crossbar denial, Fuson's peak Man of the Match moment came just six minutes later. Following an FC Tusla turnover, RIFC midfielder Jojea Kwizera fed Fuson a quick pass towards the left end of the box. Taking a touch into a narrow angle, Fuson threaded a shot through the back post and into the corner of the net to tie the match at 1-1.

Fuson would later service the corner kick in second-half stoppage time that would lead to the match-winner from Albert Dikwa "Chico".

Kwizera was also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week as a member of the reserve team for his strong performance in the match.

Fuson is the 19th Rhode Island FC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

17 July 2 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

18 July 9 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

18 July 9 Marc Ybarra Team of the Week

19 July 16 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

20 July 23 Zachary Herivaux Player of the Week

21 July 30 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

July Aug. 7 Khano Smith Coach of the Month

25 Aug. 27 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

26 Sept. 3 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

29 Sept. 24 Noah Fuson Team of the Week

Up next, Fuson and the rest of Rhode Island FC will travel southwest to take on San Antonio FC on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can join in rooting on the team at the Official Rhode Island FC watch party at Providence G Pub or tune in locally on NESN or stream nationally on ESPN+. Following the final Western Conference road trip of the season, RIFC returns to Beirne Stadium for the first of two-straight home matches on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

