Guzmán Earns TOTW Honors for Week 29

September 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. earned a point at home against Orange County SC over the weekend. It was the Union's second-consecutive clean sheet, with the Club having now allowed only two goals in the past five matches. For his overall performance in the shutout over the weekend, Carlos Guzmán has earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for Week 29.

Guzmán secured his fourth Team of the Week selection with an outstanding all-around performance in Monterey Bay's clean sheet at home against Orange County SC. Not only did Guzmán come just inches away from ending the Union's scoring drought with a first-half header that was only denied by the crossbar, he also put together a performance defensively that helped put the brakes on Orange County's attack on the other end. The Morelia, Mexico native won both of his tackles and recorded six recoveries and two interceptions. His distribution was on point throughout the night as well, as he completed 95 of his 106 passes for a near 90% success rate.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 29 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Kris Shakes (NM) Defenders - Carlos Guzmán (MB), Pape Mar Boye (PHX), Sean Totsch (LOU) Midfielders - Shawn Smart (LV), Charlie Dennis (PHX), Maxi Rodriguez (DET), Chris Allan (CHS) Forwards - Nick Markanich (CHS), Greg Hurst (NM), Noah Fuson (RI)

Coach - Eric Quill (NM)

Bench - Colin Shutler (OC), Abdi Mohamed (NM), Markus Nakkim (OC), Mukwelle Akale (NM), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Collin Martin (NC), Dariusz Formella (PHX)

