Mar Boye, Dennis, and Formella, Featured in USL Team of the Week

PHOENIX, Arizona - The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 29 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, featuring Phoenix Rising's Pape Mar Boye and Charlie Dennis, with Dariusz Formella named to the bench. All three players were recognized following Phoenix Rising's 4-0 victory over San Antonio FC this past weekend.

Mar Boye opened the scoring for Phoenix Rising, rising high to head in a corner kick from Dennis at the far post, beating San Antonio goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. This marks Mar Boye's second Team of the Week selection; he was also recognized in Week 20 after scoring his first goal for Phoenix Rising in a similar fashion.

Dennis added a goal of his own 20 minutes into the second half, receiving the ball at the top of the box and slotting it low into the corner for his first goal with Phoenix Rising and his second of the USL Championship season. This is his first Team of the Week selection while with Phoenix Rising.

Formella, who led the team in shots, scored Phoenix Rising's second goal, connecting with a precise pass from Giuliano Doratiotto that split San Antonio's defense. After driving into the box and cutting inside, Formella slotted a low shot through Sanchez's legs for his fifth goal of the season. This is his second Team of the Week selection, with his first coming in Week 14.

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which includes representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 29

GK - Kris Shakes, New Mexico United: Making only his second league appearance, Shakes posted a four-save shutout against Loudoun United FC with a Goals Prevented mark of -1.18 to help United seal a six-point week with a 1-0 win at Isotopes Park.

D - Carlos Guzman, Monterey Bay F.C.: The Mexican veteran had a stellar all-around game in Monterey Bay's scoreless draw with Orange County SC as he completed 95 of 106 passes while winning 2 of 2 tackles and 2 of 2 aerial duels while also making two interceptions and six recoveries.

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC: The 20-year-old center back scored the opening goal in Rising's 4-0 victory against San Antonio FC and was stellar otherwise, completing 49 of 52 passes and winning 6 of 6 aerial duels while making two clearances and three recoveries.

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC: The veteran center back had a strong individual performance against Detroit City FC, winning 4 of 5 tackles, 11 of 12 ground duels and 6 of 8 aerial duels while also converting from the penalty spot for LouCity's lone goal of the contest.

M - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC: Smart recorded one assist and had two shots on target and two chances created while completing 54 of 61 passes, winning a game-high 5 of 5 tackles and 12 of 18 duels, and making four interceptions and six recoveries in a 2-1 win against Sacramento Republic FC.

M - Charlie Dennis, Phoenix Rising FC: The English midfielder recorded his first goal and assist since joining Rising to lead a 4-0 victory against San Antonio FC and completed 37 of 38 passes overall while notching three chances created and making four recoveries defensively.

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC: Rodriguez notched a goal and assist to lead Le Rouge in a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC on Sunday afternoon, had two shots and two chances created, and completed 26 of 33 passes overall while winning one tackle and making nine recoveries defensively.

M - Chris Allan, Charleston Battery: The English midfielder was outstanding in central midfield, winning 11 of 11 ground duels and 6 of 8 tackles while making nine recoveries and two interceptions and completing 45 of 49 passes to help power the Battery's 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United: The Scottish forward bagged a pair of goals in United's 3-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC last Wednesday night as he recorded three shots on target and won 2 of 3 ground duels defensively.

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery: Markanich scored a pair of goals to lead the Battery to a 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, setting the league's single-season goalscoring record in the process, and completed 26 of 33 passes while winning 8 of 10 duels and 4 of 6 tackles defensively.

F - Noah Fuson, Rhode Island FC: The 24-year-old began RIFC's comeback 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa with a sharp finish with just over 20 minutes to play and had six shots and three chances created overall at Beirne Stadium.

Coach - Eric Quill, New Mexico United: Quill's side earned a six-point week with victories against Sacramento Republic FC and Loudoun United that moved the side's advantage at the top of the Western Conference to 12 points and put it within reach of clinching the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Bench: Colin Shutler (OC), Abdi Mohamed (NM), Markus Nakkim (OC), Mukwelle Akale (NM), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Collin Martin (NC), Dariusz Formella (PHX)

