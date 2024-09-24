Charleston Battery's Markanich Wins Week 29 USLC Player of the Week, Allan Makes Team of the Week

September 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich was named the Week 29 Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball. Chris Allan also picked up a selection to the league's Team of the Week.

The duo played important roles in Charleston's 3-1 dismantling of the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday.

Markanich notched a record-setting brace that saw him score his 26th and 27th goals of the year, setting a new league record for most goals scored in a single season, along with tying the club's record for most goals scored in a season across all competitions. Markanich's first tally was a sublime strike off the volley just before halftime and his second one was a composed finish from the edge of the box at the hour mark.

The goals also saw Markanich and strike partner MD Myers set a Championship record for goals by a pair of teammates with Myers sitting fourth in the Golden Boot race with 13 goals this season. At the end of the weekend, Markanich is the top goalscorer across all American professional domestic leagues, and it's not even close. No other player in the United States has even scored 20 in league regular season play yet.

Allan was a true tour de force in the central midfield all night long. The English midfielder set match-highs with 11 duels won, nine recoveries and six tackles won, along with two interceptions, one chance created and a 92% passing accuracy (45/49). Allan also played a hand in setting up the Battery's first goal of the match. It's a deserved honor for the midfielder, who posted a strong month in September.

It is Markanich's fifth time winning Player of the Week and his 10th time being named to the Team of the Week. Allan's selection is his second of the year.

The pair of awards bring Charleston's season total of Team of the Week honors to 30.

Markanich earned 69% of the ballot to claim the award. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 29

GK - Kris Shakes, New Mexico United

D - Carlos Guzman, Monterey Bay F.C.

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC

M - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - Charlie Dennis, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC

M - Chris Allan, Charleston Battery

F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery - Player of the Week

F - Noah Fuson, Rhode Island FC

Coach - Eric Quill, New Mexico United

Bench: Colin Shutler (OC), Abdi Mohamed (NM), Markus Nakkim (OC), Mukwelle Akale (NM), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Collin Martin (NC), Darius Formella (PHX)

