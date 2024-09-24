Oakland Roots Sports Club Launches Third Kit in Celebration of Latin and Hispanic Heritage

September 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club today unveiled the 2024 CHARLY Third Kit in collaboration with Los Rakas, a Grammy Award-nominated bilingual hip-hop group based in Oakland, consisting of Panamanian cousins Raka Rich and Raka Dun. Los Rakas, known for their unique blend of hip-hop and Latin rhythms, have a deep connection to Oakland's cultural landscape.

The 2024 CHARLY Third Kit is a limited-run celebration kit in honor of our roots. The kits debut on 'Conoce Tus Raíces' Night at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 29, and limited quantities will be available at the merch booth during the game. Additionally, investors who invested $10,000 or more in the 2023 Community Investment Round will receive their third kits via mail within the coming weeks.

"We've always embraced our Panamanian heritage while representing the diverse cultures of Oakland," said Los Rakas. "Working with Oakland Roots and CHARLY on this project is an honor. This jersey isn't just something you wear, it's a piece of Oakland's soul. It's inside of you."

The jersey's intricate skeletal design pays homage to the traditional mosaic artistry. The skeleton, a significant symbol within Latin American culture, represents our connection to our ancestors, a core element of our heritage. The palette is a kaleidoscope of mosaic colors, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of our shared roots.

"Oakland is more than a city of great culture - we create global movements," said Taulib Ikharo, the Creative Consultant for the collaboration. "This collaboration with Los Rakas and CHARLY for the Latin Heritage Night goes beyond the game of soccer. It's a celebration of our collective roots and the cultures that shape Oakland's identity. As the Roots prepare to step onto the field at the Oakland Coliseum, it felt right to honor the traditions of the past while looking forward to a future defined by inclusion, pride, and creativity."

"Every time we work on a new kit design with Oakland Roots SC, we strive to express the club's roots that are closely tied with this fanbase," said CHARLY Sports Marketing Manager Jesús Salazar. "We believe this third kit accomplished just that; it captures Oakland's roots and reflects the deep passion for Hispanic Heritage."

Key Features:

Cultural Design: Celebrate our heritage with a unique skeletal motif inspired by Latin and Hispanic culture.

Vibrant Collaboration: In partnership with local artists Los Rakas, blending art, culture, and football.

Special Debut: Premiering at Conoce Tus Raíces Night for a celebration of unity and diversity.

High-Quality Fabric: Crafted for comfort and resilience, both on the field and in the stands.

Limited Edition: A one-of-a-kind kit for a one-of-a-kind community made exclusively for our Community Investment Round investors. Limited supply available for retail on September 29th.

Buy your tickets now to secure your seat and gain access to purchase the third kit by visiting OaklandRootssc.com/Tickets or calling (510) 488-1144.

