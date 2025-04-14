KK Ream Called up to U.S. U-16 Women's Youth National Team

April 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals forward KK Ream has been called up to the United States U-16 Girls National Team training camp, taking place in L'Albir, Spain, for the team's April international rounds of matches on the 19th and 21st.

Ream's latest national selection represents her second successive call-up in 2025 to head coach Ciara Crinion's youth side, and arrives after the 15-year-old marked her professional debut for the Utah Royals, coming on as a late substitute in a 3-2 away defeat to the San Diego Wave near the end of March and making a piece of history in the process as the youngest player ever to represent the club at 15 years, eight months, and 11 days old.

A native of Herriman, Utah, Ream has continued to enjoy a steady growth and development through the ranks in recent months as one of the most emerging talented members of head coach Jimmy Coenraets's URFC squad. The teenager became the youngest-ever signing in Utah Royals history (15 years and 157 days) when she signed a contract at the end of 2024 and subsequently featured as a prominent member during the club's preseason campaign, most notably scoring a hattrick as a second-half substitute in a friendly 4-0 rout of Big 12 Conference side BYU Cougars.

Ream's most recent previous international call-up came at the end of January when she took part in Crinion's Domestic Identity Camp during the team's first national camp of the year. The 15-year-old has also represented the United States at U-15 level, winning the League A U-15 CONCACAF Championship in 2024 which marked the U.S. U-15 team's fourth consecutive CONCACAF Championship triumph, where the former Utah Avalanche striker buried a pivotal penalty in the United States' shootout win over Canada in the semi final.

