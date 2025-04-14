Bay FC Falls 2-1 to Chicago Stars FC at PayPal Park

April 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC (1-2-1, 4pts.) fell to Chicago Stars FC (1-3-0, 3pts.) 2-1 Sunday afternoon at PayPal Park. The club put in another strong second half performance, dominating the possession balance and outshooting their foes 7-2 after the break. However, the team was unable to overcome two scores in the first half by Chicago forward Ludmila. Bay FC attempted a comeback late, scoring a goal via a penalty converted by substitute midfielder Caroline Conti in the 58th minute. The score was the first penalty kick of the season for Bay FC and the first goal of Conti's professional career.

"Credit to the players, we were down 2-0 and we responded really well," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya following the match. "This team has always shown that character and that fight, we never put our heads down. We were frustrated because we know we were much better, our football wasn't as clean."

An early goal put the visitors on the board in just the fifth minute, when Chicago's Ludmila got in behind Bay FC's backline. After beating the defender, she was able to get the ball over the goal line. Initially called back for offside, the goal was allowed after a lengthy review and VAR check. The Brazilian nearly found a second in the 18th minute in similar fashion, but her close-range attempt was blocked at the line by defender Abby Dahlkemper.

Bay FC nearly equalized just after the 20-minute mark. After winning possession in Chicago's half, forward Asisat Oshoala got on the end of service from midfielder Taylor Huff on the left flank, but her header went just wide of the right post. Defender Alyssa Malonson challenged from inside the penalty area in the 32nd minute, but her effort was sent away by a leaping save from Chicago's goalkeeper.

Chicago found another score before halftime to double its advantage. Ludmila found the net for her second goal of the match after charging forward on the break and beating a defender in the box.

Changes at halftime brought a new strategy and renewed attack from Bay FC early in the second half. A hand ball foul against Chicago in the penalty box sent Bay FC to the penalty spot just before the hour mark. Conti calmly collected the ball then converted her attempt with a strong direct shot to left side of the goal, the Clemson product's first career pro goal, cutting her club's deficit in half. Another chance moments later nearly provided an equalizer, but the cross from the left was punched away by Alyssa Naeher.

Bay FC showed well throughout the second half as substitutes changed the tempo. The club held nearly 70% of possession in the final 45 minutes, completing over 80% of its passes. Forward Penelope Hocking, coming in late for forward Karlie Lema, nearly equalized at the start of stoppage time. Unfortunately, her one-touch attempt from a Racheal Kundananji cross went wide left.

Bay FC is back in action next Saturday, April 19 from Cary, North Carolina, as the club travels to face the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on NWSL+ and NBC Sports Bay Area+. The club is back at home the following Saturday, April 26 when Seattle Reign visits the Bay Area.

Bay FC v Chicago Stars FC

April 13, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 4:08 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear, 79 degrees

Attendance: 12,320

Discipline

CHI - Biegalski 48'

CHI - Grosso 84'

BAY - Kundananji 90' +1

Scoring Summary

CHI - Ludmila (Joseph) 5'

CHI - Ludmila (Joseph) 41'

BAY - Conti (penalty) 58'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 1 1

Chicago Stars FC 2 0 2

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz (GK), Malonson (Hill 78'), Menges (Anderson 45'), Dahlkemper (C), Dydasco, Pickett, Bailey (Boade 70'), Huff, Kundananji, Oshoala (Conti 45'), Lema (Hocking 76')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Shepherd, Moreau

Chicago Stars FC: Naeher (GK) (C), Malham, Staab (Anderson 76'), Roccaro, Biegalski, Franklin, Lopez, Grosso, Joseph (Groom 66'), Schlegel (Nesbeth 76'), Ludmila (Johnson 90+5')

Unused Substitutes: Gaynor, Wood, Gomes, Hayashi, Barry

