Chicago Stars FC Triumph over Bay FC 2-1, Earn First 2025 Victory

April 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Chicago Stars FC secured their first win of the season in epic fashion on the road tonight against Bay FC. Brazilian Ludmila earned a brace and scored both goals with each assist by Jameese Joseph in the 2-1 scoreline. An unfortunate handball in the box gave Bay FC a penalty that the California side converted for their only goal in the match. The first-half brace was Ludmila's first in the NWSL and marked her first goals of 2025, with Joseph's assists also her first two of the season with the Stars. Additionally, Alyssa Naeher recorded her 71st regular-season career win in the outing, becoming the goalkeeper with the most wins in the NWSL.

Despite only having 30 percent of possession in the first half, the Chicago Stars took control early in the first 45 minutes. Five minutes in, Jameese Joseph earned possession and brought the ball up from Chicago's half before bending a cross perfectly between Bay's fullback and centerback for Ludmila. The Brazilian beat her defender and the goalkeeper to put the Stars up early, celebrating with a handspring into a backflip. The goal was initially ruled offside, but after a VAR review, the goal stood.

Another chance for Ludmila came in the 18th minute, with her sprint up the right side forcing Bay's keeper to come off her line. It looked like a second goal for Ludmila would be inevitable, but Bay keeper Jordan Silkowitz sliding into action caught up the ball and gave time for Bay's defense to put themselves between Ludmila and the goal. The first half was far from over for Ludmila as Joseph brought the ball up from midfield on the right side in the 41st minute, serving the ball up to the attacker once more. Ludmila easily danced around her defender and effortlessly bent the ball around the keeper, nestling her brace in the lower left corner of the net to double Chicago's lead just before halftime.

Ludmila immediately jumped back into action in the second half, bringing the ball up the field before passing the ball to Ally Schlegel, who brought it into the box in the 46th minute. With two defenders closing in, Schlegel took a left-footed shot from distance that looked ready to find the upper left corner of the net before it was batted away by Bay's keeper. In the 57th minute, Chicago's momentum was slightly stymied after Maitane brought her hand up to shield her face from the ball in the box, earning a penalty for Bay FC. Caroline Conti converted the PK to get Bay on the board, but Chicago did not seem phased, even after a service into the box forced Alyssa Naeher to tackle a shot from Bay FC in the 61st minute. More chances came for Chicago in the 72nd minute when a throw in was awarded to the Stars and the ball was put back into play by Sam Staab. It found Ally Schlegel, who flicked the ball towards the net, but Bay's SIlkowitz contained it easily. The last 15 minutes saw three shots from Bay FC, but Chicago was able to hold onto the lead until the final whistle, earning the team's first victory this season.

The Chicago Stars now look to capture the momentum and aim for a second victory as they head to Sandy, Utah, to face the winless Utah Royals FC on the road April 18, at 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field.

MATCH NOTES:

Maitane earned her first start as a Chicago Star this evening

Leilanni Nesbeth made her season debut for the Stars when she subbed on in the 76th minute

The victory tonight is Alyssa Naeher's 71st regular-season career win, making her the goalkeeper with the most wins in the NWSL

Ludmila's fifth-minute goal marked her first of 2025 and Jameese Joseph's first assist of 2025

Ludmila notched her first brace in NWSL action tonight, while Jameese Joseph recorded her first professional match with multiple assists

Two of Jameese Joseph's four passes in the first half resulted in assists, tying Joseph as the league leader in assists

Three of Jameese Joseph's career assists have come while on the road

Joseph is the seventh Chicago Star in club history to record multiple assists in a regular-season match

Ludmila attempted 5 shots in this game, the highest total for a Chicago Stars player in the NWSL this season.

Chicago won 1-2 both times they've taken on Bay FC on the road. Each of the three matches between the two sides have ended with a 2-1 scoreline

The Chicago Stars secured their first win since October 4, 2024, on the road against the Houston Dash. Ludmila also scored early in that match, seven minutes in

