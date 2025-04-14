A Statement from Kansas City Current President Raven Jemison

April 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current President Raven Jemison issued the following statement on Monday morning:

"Matchdays at CPKC Stadium are magic.

When you've been in the business of sport as long as I have, matchdays are the antidote to the stresses that people don't see in preparation of meeting the moment - the fans, the match, the high fives, the teal (EVERYWHERE!). It's my favorite. It's my normal.

I'll miss it as I prepare for my new normal.

Shortly before Opening Day this season, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thanks to the amazing team at the University of Kansas Health System, we caught it early. The care I have already received is world-class and I know I am in good hands.

It is important to me that I remain transparent and open throughout this experience. I hope to encourage others to prioritize their health and reinforce the importance of scheduling regular mammograms.

During my treatment, I will be taking time to focus on my health and am grateful for the support of our ownership group.

In the meantime, keep the magic going and I'll see you soon! #KCBABY"

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.